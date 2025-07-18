Controversial South African popular sangoma is expecting twins and has been sharing her journey on social media with her followers

Recently, the reality TV star posted pictures and videos of herself showing off her very pregnant bump

Many of her fans and followers gushed over her pregnancy and how gorgeous she looks during this period

Gogo Maweni showed off her pregnancy bump. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Gogo Maweni's baby bump is growing, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. The reality TV star posted pictures and videos of herself flaunting her very pregnant bump.

Recently, the former Izangoma Zodumo star had many netizens on social media gushing over her pregnancy glow as she showed off her belly. Maweni has never shied away from sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Gogo Maweni announced that she was expecting twins with her husband, Sabelo Magube.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Gogo Maweni's growing bump

Shortly after the star showed off her growing pregnancy bump on social media, some of her followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

ngu_kuhle commented:

"The way you guys always choose each other no matter."

majesticleratomoko responded:

"Pregnancy looks great on you man."

noluthandondlangisa replied:

"Ubuhle bothando."

nunky.tee said:

"I love it for you mama."

raphael__mcc wrote:

"Yoh, pregnancy really suits you, chom."

Gogo Maweni is expecting twins. Image: @dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni stops personal consultations amid pregnancy

The star announced that she and her hubby decided to halt face-to-face consultations due to them being well into their pregnancy.

As of June, Maweni stopped consulting people in person and said this would continue until further notice.

“Please take note, due to our pregnancy, my ndumba will be closed for face-to-face consultations from the 1st of June until further notice. Only the store and telephonic consultations will continue. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who believes in my work and their ancestors. I am truly grateful. Looking forward to seeing y'all again after our twins are born - Love the Mgube's.”

Her pregnancy was made public during her court appearances for assault, for an incident which happened a few years back.

What you need to know about Gogo Maweni

Gogo Maweni is a renowned South African social media influencer, entrepreneur, and television personality from Sandton, Gauteng. Learn more about her sangoma and the lavish lifestyle she leads. In addition to having an herbal store, she sells luxury fragrance candles and herbs.

The sangoma was born on 29 August 1986 in Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa. Her real name is Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo.

Gogo Maweni is a certified sangoma, a traditional healer who specialises in communicating with ancestors to diagnose, treat, and guide people. In addition to her work as a healer, she runs a successful business where she provides consultations and sells various herbal remedies.

Gogo Maweni hosts thanksgiving ceremony for twins

