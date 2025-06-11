Controversial traditional healer and reality TV star, Gogo Maweni, is baking in the oven, and she has a striking pregnancy glow

The Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star shared a video where she gushed over her unborn twins

Fans and followers took to social media to gush over her baby bump, wishing her well in her pregnancy

Gogo Maweni's baby bump is growing, and she looks dashing. The reality TV star posted a cute video on her Instagram account recently.

Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo Mgube, are expecting twins. Image: Drmaweni

Maweni shows off cute pregnancy glow

Izangoma Zodumo reality TV star, Gogo Maweni, posted a cute video of her cute bump, which is baking twins in the oven. The star's pregnancy glow had peeps gushing.

Dressed in a traditional makoti outfit, the star posted a video gushing over her unborn twins. She captioned the video, “We [are] getting there.”

The video posted on Instagram on 11 June 2025 was taken by her husband, Sabelo Mgube, who also showed his face.

Fans gush over Gogo Maweni

Maweni's followers and fans took to social media to gush over her baby bump. Many people wished her well in her pregnancy journey.

Winnie Ntshaba said:

"All the best mommy, you carry soooo well."

Thabaaa Neooo shared:

"So glad you are happy and being the best version of yourself."

The Real Brinnette said:

"You look amazing, my Sweety.'

Tia Nyandeni said:

"Judging by the amount of glow you have, it's definitely boys. A girl steals your beauty during pregnancy. You so gorgeous."

Sindisiwe Mzindle gushed:

"What I love about you the most is that after everything, you are still standing and doing just fine."

Gogo Maweni stops personal consultations amid pregnancy

The star announced that she and her hubby decided to halt face-to-face consultations due to them being well into their pregnancy.

As of June, Maweni stopped consulting people in person and said this would continue until further notice.

“Please take note, due to our pregnancy, my ndumba will be closed for face-to-face consultations from the 1st of June until further notice. Only the store and telephonic consultations will continue. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who believes in my work and their ancestors. I am truly grateful. Looking forward to seeing y'all again after our twins are born - Love the Mgube's.”

Her pregnancy was made public during her court appearances for assault, for an incident which happened a few years back.

Gogo Maweni hosts thanksgiving ceremony for twins

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Maweni hosted a Thanksgiving celebration before the birth of her twin daughters. She and her hubby were dressed in coordinated green and gold traditional attire at the ceremony, attended by their family.

The reality TV star shared pictures of the celebration, which featured a green and gold theme. Fans and attendees praised the celebration, with some joking about the outfits and some expressing their admiration.

“Thank you to everyone who came out and celebrated with us this past weekend."

