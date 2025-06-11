DBN Gogo has been serving looks for some time now, and it's clear that she's just getting started

The famous DJ has just shared a new video showing off her face card, and fans are losing it

Mzansi can't get enough of Gogo, and flooded her comments section with endless compliments

DBN Gogo shared another gorgeous selfie video. Images: dbngogo

Source: Instagram

DBN Gogo has social media on a chokehold with her latest look, and peeps are going crazy.

DBN Gogo flaunts her gorgeous face

You can always be sure about two things: that the earth is round and that DBN Gogo's face card has never declined a day in her life.

The Khuza Gogo hitmaker has been serving face with some stunning selfies and videos, and just when you thought she was done, she came through with another banger.

DBN Gogo shared another stunning video selfie. Image: dbngogo

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Twitter (X) and Instagram pages, Gogo posted a video selfie showing off her face beat and new curly wig that was laid to the Gods!

Without a caption in sight, the DJ let her face card do the talking and oh, boy!

Mzansi raves over DBN Gogo's stunning face

Fans and followers are going crazy over DBN Gogo's video and flooded her comments with compliments.

Luckily, the Pabi Cooper comparisons have died down, and Gogo can finally enjoy her peace without her ex-boyfriend, Focalistic, being brought up in the conversation.

b0inolo shot their shot:

"Not even Beyoncé can compose the love songs I have for you."

donnakunga wrote:

"A wonderful creature with gigantic beauty, for whoever finds this lovely creature as a wife is blessed."

mashinini.10 posted:

"You are looking so hot, Mandisa, yhoo.`'

Thabo_Tshisi said:

"I love this lady so much."

ab_beauty_official joked:

"The people’s granny is a real baddie."

bontlemsmith was stunned:

"Gogo, we have ran out of compliments. Usidlisa nga pipe beke le beke haaai fok!"

DBN Gogo raises BBL allegations

Of course, one in every three compliments is a bit of shade, and peeps said DBN Gogo may be hiding a secret.

The DJ has been fighting BBL allegations since she debuted her new body after her dramatic weight loss, with peeps giving her a bombastic side eye over her transformation.

However, she assured her fans that a BBL was far from what helped her drop all those kilos just in time for her birthday.

During an Instagram Q and A, a fan asked Gogo what she did to lose weight, and she revealed that it was due to a lifestyle change after a health scare in 2024:

"I had a very unexpected health scare and decided it was the last time I was gonna play about myself. I spent the majority of 2024 changing my lifestyle and how I ate to sustain my way of life.

"Changing my past habits helped me a lot because 7 months in, I got gym fatigue and only eventually returned this year after my surgery. There is no linear way to do it, except by doing something you have never done before. Focus on moving your body. Fuelling it, not depriving yourself, or you'll fall back into old habits."

DBN Gogo credited her weight loss to her lifestyle change, including boxing. Image: dbngogo

Source: Instagram

