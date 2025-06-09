A video of singer Matshediso Mholo doing Tyla's famous Water dance move is trending

The former Malaika member broke the internet with her incredible figure and lively performance

Mzansi men didn't waste any time and lined up, while the ladies raved over Sis Tshedi's stunning physique

Matshediso Mholo is topping social media trends after a video of her shaking her bum found its way to people's timelines.

Matshediso Mholo does Tyla's Water dance

Former Malaika lead singer, Matshediso Mholo, made everyone's day after seeing her dance during her performance.

The Destiny singer has been hard at work promoting her music and performing all around the country, and her latest show has now gone viral.

She shared a clip from the Tshedi Malaika Live show in Roodepoort's Basement Theatre, where she did Tyla's famous Water dance move, shaking her bum in a loose-fitting dress. She danced to Malaika's hit song, 2Bob (Muntuza) from their Vuthelani album.

Sis Tshedi showed off her incredible legs and stunning figure, and at 48 years old, the singer looks amazing and couldn't help but flaunt her moves on stage.

Since leaving Malaika, Tshedi has managed to bag a degree and focus on her personal and professional growth.

Briefly News reported on the tension between the group after the singer demanded that her backing vocals be removed from their hit songs as Malaika and be replaced by the new member.

Here's what Mzansi said about Matshediso Mholo's dance video

Netizens are losing their minds over Sis Tshedi's moves and incredible figure.

After going solo, Malaika replaced her with another lead vocalist who sings alongside Bongani Nchang but failed to impress their fans.

Makhuna said:

"The love of my life, and the reason why I’m always getting heartbroken by Tswana women."

stshibala wrote:

Sis, I need you to put me on your workout game like yesterday, because how? I am a big fan of your work."

_Ntsebo_ added:

"I'm not mad at this. Her body is bodying. She must throw it back even further."

_babybearr responded:

"The legs, the body, the face! Whatever age she is, she looks good for it!"

PercyYillo showed love to Matshediso Mholo:

"I love her so much! The happiness in her is all I wanna see. She's a legend and living her best life; that's all that matters. Also, wow, she's so beautiful!"

refimak posted:

"Yes, wena man! You are not here to play!'

MiccaMac defended Matshediso Mholo:

"I see other people judging. Jealousy is taking your hard-earned money (data is expensive) and commenting negatively about someone who is an artist performing and surely getting paid for it. I love it when people progress no matter what comes their way."

