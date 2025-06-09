Former The River star Warren Masemola trends following his viral speech at Presley Chweneyagae's funeral

Masemola trended on social media over the weekend when he called out his late friend for drinking excessively

Fans of the multi-award-winning actor took to his dance video to praise him for his honesty

Late actor Presley Chweneyagae was called out at his funeral. Images: Presley Chweneyagae

Source: Instagram

Presley Chweneyagae's best friend, Warren Masemola topped social media trends on Monday, 9 June when a video of him drinking and dancing was shared on Instagram.

Masemola's video comes after the actor called out Presley Chweneyagae at his funeral service on Saturday, 7 June.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba on Monday, 9 June shared a video on Instagram of Masemola dancing following his viral speech at Chweneyagae's funeral service.

"How actor Warren Masemola gets down. We are #recapping to @warrenmasemola doing what he does best. Warren, who is the life of the party, says strata (the streets) ga se patele (doesn't pay), kapa maemo (not a great statement). Warren warns alcoholics who jump from one tavern to another to stop," says the celebrity blog.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans react to the video

niesel50.jn said:

"I love that he never said he’s not doing the things he spoke about."

5thgift replied:

"This doesn’t invalidate anything he said. Tlogelang botagwa", (stop being drunkards).

hlups_furniture said:

"Oksalayo we heard his advice, and we are keeping it 100 percent while striking a balance between family time and friends time. Strata a se patele period" (nobody benefits from spending time too much on the streets).

matshimong wrote:

"People want to believe what they want to believe. What Warren said was deep. Married men please go home to your wives and children."

singofulufhelo said:

"Even if he drinks. He was speaking facts. Alcohol has destroyed a lot of black families."

zamadlamini_mzizi responded:

"But he never said he doesn't drink or 'get down' he said 'sikhuzane when we have had enough' (limit your drinking). Tell your friends to go to their families when they've had enough."

refizer said:

"One person decided to wake up and go dig deep to find this video. I love Warren for keeping it real and for loving his friend till the very end."

marthamogotsi said:

"@niesel50.jn 100% he even said he doesn’t like taking pictures when he is drunk in a tavern."

lifestyle_interioe replied:

"He never denied he loves the street, he said make time for family man."

naledi_mahlo responded:

"That was just an honest man speaking from experience. The greatest advisers are the ones that have been through a lot of tough experiences. This is just proof that he knows what he’s talking about."

Warren Masemola's dance and drinking video emerges. Images: WarrenMasemola

Source: Getty Images

Video: Presley Chweneyagae’s close friend recalls actor’s last breath: “I was with the paramedics”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported on Monday, 9 June that a friend of The River actor Presley Chweneyagae shared his last moments before he passed away.

The River and 90 Plein Street star who passed away at the age of 40 was buried on Saturday, 7 June.

South Africans are mourning the passing of the multi-award-winning Tsotsi, and iNumber Number actor.

Source: Briefly News