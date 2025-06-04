Former The River actor Warren Masemola is mourning his former co-stars Presley Chweneyagae and Don Mlangeni Nawa

Masemola played the role of Oupa, while Chweneyagae and Mlangeni Nawa played father and son, Thato and Thuso on the show

South Africans and industry friends took to Masemola's post on Tuesday, 3 June to comfort the award-winning actor

Actor Warren Masemola pays tribute to Presley Chweneyagae and Don Mlangeni Nawa. Images: GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Skeem Saam actor Warren Masemola paid tribute to the late Presley Chweneyagae and Don Mlangeni Nawa, who recently passed away.

Masemola who starred opposite Matshepo Sekgopi in 1Magic's telenovela The River portrayed the character of Chweneyagae's on-screen friend, Oupa.

The multi-award-winning actor took to his X account on Tuesday, 3 June to share a photo of his late co-stars Don Mlangeni Nawa and Presley Chweneyagae. Former The River star Meshack Mavuso is also featured in the image with the actors.

"Siri! Please play, I was here, by Beyonce," said Masemola.

The late actors Mlangeni Nawa and Chweneyagae, who played father and son, Thato Mokoena and Thuso "Cobra" Mokoena in The River passed away within a short space of time.

South Africans comfort Masemola

@Soul_Melanin said:

"Yoh bruh, I can't imagine. Love, strength and light to you bra van mei (my brother). Stay strong s*x champion."

@Lebzanation17 replied:

"What a sad song, a reminder to us all! I lived."

@alista_mapa said:

"Shame, and in that episode, he sought to be reunited with Thato (Don Mlangeni Nawa), art imitates life, stranger than fiction."

@MamaTshepang wrote:

"Phephi mfanagithi (stay strong). Gomotsegang bafwetu" (have some comfort guys).

@tintswii said:

"Fitting song choice, definitely lived."

@paulamosopa1 wrote:

"My sincere condolences to you and the family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

@david_witbooi said:

"Take care of yourselves please my brothers."

@ShottaZee

"My favorite Presley Chweneyagae character was definitely Cobrizy. Robala ka kagiso tholo," (may he rest in peace).

Presley Chweneyagae's memorial and funeral services

Actor Presley Chweneyagae's first memorial service was held on Tuesday, 3 June in his home province, North West province.

The family has confirmed that Chweneyagae's second memorial service will be held at the State Theatre, Gauteng province on Thursday, 5 May from 11 am.

The actor will be buried on Saturday, 7 June at the Akasia Community Hall in Pretoria, Gauteng. His funeral service will start at 08:00.

The family of the award-winning Tsotsi actor has confirmed that the actor experienced breathing difficulties before his passing. The family also stated that there was no foul play and paramedics were called.

Video: Actor and director Kagiso Modupe remembers The River star Presley Chweneyagae

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that filmmaker and actor Kagiso Modupe paid tribute to award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae.

The former Scandal! actor took to his Instagram page to thank the actor for his contributions to the entertainment industry.

South Africans took to social media this week to mourn the thespian, who is known for playing Cobra Mokoena in The River.

