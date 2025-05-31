Singer and actress Khanyo Maphumolo is demanding royalties for her contribution to Sarafina

Maphumulo, who sang and acted in the film reveals that she was paid less than R10 000

South Africans recently took to her latest interview to respond to reports that she was exploited

Actress Khanyo Maphumulo opens about her salary. Images: @virgosocials and @MaphumuloKhanyo

Source: Twitter

Legendary singer Khanyo Maphumulo, who starred in Sarafina says she was exploited by the film's creators.

The actress who starred opposite Somizi Mhlongo in Sarafina now demands her royalties from the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO).

The songstress recently told Sunday World that she co-composed Freedom Is Coming and The Lord’s Prayer in the hit film during the 1980s.

“Mbongeni Ngema composed the songs, but I also added some lyrics. So, to a certain extent, that makes me a composer. In addition, I performed those songs,” Maphumulo said.

The veteran singer also admits that she didn’t sign any contract, and she was very young and naïve to understand those things.

Maphumulo adds that she realised that she’d been exploited she approached SAMRO, who unfortunately didn't help her.

The actress also recently shared on Your Voice With Palesa YouTube channel that the hit film, Sarafina was successful, but she was paid peanuts.

South Africans react to the actress' interview

@Luxberrry replied:

"Palesa has a way of making her guests super comfortable. I remember her and Wendy Mseleku on Sarafina."

@TheoNtshona said:

"This woman is amazing we love u Sis Khanyo is a beautiful lady with a beautiful voice."

@jeffnyoka4904 responded:

"This is heartbreaking. I was playing the soundtrack today...not anymore."

@Tshifaro_WarriorPrincess said:

"I could hear hallowed echoing as she was talking about it. Sarafina is a classic. Full of talent."

@ThembaNhlapo-le4rq wrote:

"Her voice, yho iyashisa (it's hot). Khanyo uyitalent (talented) and namanje (even now) I still listen to that soundtrack."

@vuyokazimzinyati6475 said:

"After the type of week I had, I needed this Pale. Khanyo is an amazing artist and one of our best exports. Enkosi (thank you) for featuring her. Oh, kodwa (but) sana, I shudder at the thought of how exploited our artists are."

@cindyndlangamandla wrote:

"What a beautiful lady inside and out."

@FlowersBloomZA responded:

"Lately I've been listening to ten times love by Jabu Khanyile. Is she the one backing wow?"

@LethoHali replied:

"Yoo!! I have always wondered what happened to her!"

@LieslJames wrote:

"I believe Khanyo was more fit to play Sarafina. She had the voice for the role, the look, the talent, the charisma, everything. It's just that Leleti Khumalo and Mbongeni Ngema were an item, so."

Actress Leleti Khumalo in 'Sarafina'. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Instagram

