Reports have come out saying the legendary cast of the Mzansi film Sarafina have reunited after almost 30 years after the movie was released

However, not all the cast was present at the reunion as Mzansi noticed that certain familiar faces were missing

South African netizens quickly rushed to their timelines to ask about the whereabouts of cast members like Idols SA judge Somizi

Mzansi is shocked that Somizi Mhlongo was not invited to 'Sarafina!' 30th-anniversary celebration. Image: @somzi and @anant.singh.official

Source: Instagram

According to City Press, the cast of Sarafina! recently reunited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic South African film. Some of the film's stars, including Ntombikhona Dlamini, Nandi Ndlovu, and Lindiwe Dlamini, joined Leleti Khumalo and Whoopi Goldberg.

To commemorate the film's third decade since its release, almost the entire cast gathered in New York for a special screening of Sarafina! hosted by movie producer Anant Singh.

Following the reports, the news quickly spread on social media, and South Africans were left wondering, "Where is Somizi?" SA Idols judge Somizi Mhlongo also appeared in Sarafina! playing the character of Fire, also known as "Whacko"

While many were legitimately concerned about his whereabouts, others were simply relieved that SomG had finally been mized by important people. They dragged Somizi and said:

@NgoaliM said:

"Is Somgaga still considered part of the cast?"

@ThandekaPutin shared:

"Where's Somizi?"

@GraceJones2022 posted:

"Somizi was not even a main character."

@kazma_molelekoa replied:

"Somizi was probably the one taking the picture, why is he not on the pic?"

@latoyamtiima commented:

"Somizi was an extra ne?"

@BriannMac

"Without "@somizi ?"

