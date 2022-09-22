Pearl Thusi has taken to her social media timeline to react to the news that Emzini wezintsizwa star Vusi Thanda is financially struggling

Thusi said she was heartbroken to learn that so many people who inspired successful South African celebs to start entertainment careers are going through a difficult time

Mzansi celebrities have flocked to Pearl's comments section to offer help and sympathise with Vusi Thanda

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Pearl Thusi is in a state of an emotional breakdown after seeing the viral video of former Emzini Wezintsizwa star Vusi Thanda begging for money from the Mzansi people.

Pearl Thusi has SA celebs like Minnie Dlamini and SK Khoza swarming to her post begging donations for former 'Emzini wezintsizwa' star Vusi Thanda. Image: @pearlthusi/Instagram and @VusiThanda/FB

Source: UGC

On Instagram, the Queen Sono actress said it was heartbreaking to see the people who inspired her to pursue a career in entertainment on their knees begging for money to put food on their tables.

"This is so heartbreaking… artists who have inspired and entertained us for many years are now on their knees asking for help. Please let’s help…Swipe for clearer visual of his details."

Pearl did not mince words when she lambasted the South African Broadcasting Corporation for exploiting Emzini Wezintsizwa's fame through repeats while failing to pay the actors who appeared on the legendary show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"What’s cruel is how the SABC continues to undercut artists as they continue to make money “in perpetuity” and what’s worse is how artists can’t come together and fight this because we’re so divided… things need to change."

Pearl Thusi shared the following clip on Instagram:

Vusi Thanda reportedly struggling financially

According to ZAlebs, a Facebook user by the name of Nozuko MaRhadebe posted that Vusi Thanda was going through a difficult time in his life. She described Thanda's financial difficulties while urging Mzansi residents to donate even if it is only R10.

Vusi Thanda has since shared a video of himself giving out his banking information to people willing to share the little they have with him.

South African celebs react

@itsyangachief said:

"This is bull**** How do I get hold of him? Please assist."

@skcoza shared:

"No man this is Heartbreaking for real…But well said sis wami ad will also do my part to help"

@minniedlamini posted:

"This is painful "

@mokoenalive replied:

" Let's do it for uBaba. I’m speechless! This is upsetting and painful"

@scoobynero

"God Bless You For This ❤️"

@lindah_majola also said:

"This is heartbreaking "

@symply_tacha added:

"thank you for using your platform to do good"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News