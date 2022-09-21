Idols SA contestants are turning up the heat, and it seems Mzansi is feeling it too

The show has been topping Twitter trends following amazing stage performances from the contestants

Many were taken aback by how the stars paid heartwarming tributes to mzansi legends such as Brenda Fassie, Hugh Masekela, and Thandiswa "King Tha" Mazwai

The competition in South Africa's most popular singing competition, Idols SA, is getting more intense each week.

The top 10 contestants recently gave peeps goosebumps with their fiery renditions of songs from legends such as Brenda Fassie, Thandiswa Mazwai, and Hugh Masekela.

According to TimesLIVE, fans rushed to Twitter to share their thoughts on the performances. Many did not waste time and started voting for their favs to keep them on the show. Unfortunately, Lerato's journey came to an end.

@Amza_5 said:

"Noxolo sounding absolutely amazing . She really deserves to be in the top 10 #idolssa."

@lindeka_m commented:

"Thapelo's voice and stage presence command attention such a talent❤ Mzansi please do the right thing #IdolsSA."

@PhilMphela noted:

"I have accepted that Kabelo is not and will never be a BIG PERFORMANCE kind of artist. Artists are different. The Guy can sing obvs. Just that his style I genuinely don’t think it’s for a massive spectacle show like #IdolsSA."

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"#IdolsSA This season is not the best but JR is the best judge this season his honesty is needed on this show."

@Aya_Kolisi noted:

"I love how JR perfectly broke down Mpilo 's performance, I finally see why they picked him to replace Randall #IdolsSA."

