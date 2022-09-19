Radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda shared her thoughts on the ongoing loadshedding

The star said she thinks companies that have remote workers are paying Eskom to switch the power off so employees can get back to work at the offices

The tweet had mixed reactions from fans who slammed the media personality for joking about a serious matter, while others found humour in the post

Anele Mdoda thinks she knows why the country's utility company Eskom is rolling out blackouts across the country.

Anele Mdoda's fans shared mixed reactions to her joke about why Eskom is rolling out Stage 6 blackouts. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

The television and radio presenter took to her timeline to share what she thinks is the reason for the Stage 6 loadshedding.

Heading to her Twitter page, the Celebrity Game Night presenter said she thinks companies that still have remote workers after the Covid-19 pandemic are paying Eskom to cause blackouts so their workers can go back to work. She wrote:

"Hear me out. Conspiracy. Your companies are paying Eskom to loadshed so they can get you back at the office full time ."

Social media users flocked to Anele Mdoda's comments section with mixed reactions. Some called the star out, while others found the humour in the post.

@CeceNkutha said:

"Sense of humour yoknuka when small business is suffering, and people are losing their jobs.. bo Anele have influence and should be using it for good, but they choose not to kga sense of humour or not people got a right to be angry."

@VeraWabantu commented:

"They don't need to, they can just order us to come back to the office ‍♀️."

@soulee_lee wrote:

"If companies want their employees go back to the office they will order them to do so, it’s not that deep mntase."

@BonganiDumezulu added:

"Yeah, the companies are paying to pay more so they can have individuals back in the office driving their utility usage up? What a genius idea."

