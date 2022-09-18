Thuso Mbedu is the star of the moment following the world premiere of her much-awaited action-packed movie, The Woman King

The actress recently had peeps talking when they discovered that a Dior outfit she rocked costs a whooping R82K

Fans shared mixed reactions to the look, some said she deserves it because she works really hard, while many felt the clothes don't look nice

Thuso Mbedu has been hogging headlines a lot lately, thanks to the world premiere of her star-studded movie The Woman King.

Fans have shared mixed reactions to 'The Woman King' star Thuso mbedu's R82K outfit. Image: Getty Images and @thuso.mbedu.

Source: UGC

The star also sparked dating rumours when she shared loved-up pictures alongside her co-star John Boyega. Boyega caused a buzz when he revealed that he prefers dating black women.

Thuso Mbedu also left social media users divided after a post shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his Twitter page. The post featured a look that Thuso rocked recently. According to Khawula, The Underground Railroad star's assymetric skirt and sleeveless short sweater costs a R50 000 and R32 000 respectively.

As expected peeps jumped into the comments section with mixed reactions. Some said Thuso deserves to wear expensive designer clothes because she works hard while others said the look is not worth the money.

@tinyikodee said:

"These clothes are not even beautiful just like your smeg kettles and toasters Mara pure unnecessary pressure."

@mahlomola_isaac commented:

"We are not contributing anything when time of brokenness arrives ."

@NmabokelaNonoza wrote:

"Girl is unique hle, I don't even think she bought them. She knows money got better things to do with it. Unlike others, okare she doesn't even own LV luggage . Some of them she wears them because of the gig."

Source: Briefly News