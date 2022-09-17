South African rapper AKA has finally broken silence on a video that went viral soon after Anele Tembe's passing

The video shows the Energy rapper breaking the door trying to get to Anele, who seemed to be seeking refuge in another room

AKA said he never abused his late fiancée, although he admitted that he may have emotionally abused her at times

AKA is finally opening up about his relationship with Anele Tembe. the award-winning rapper recently broke his silence on the viral video of him breaking the door.

AKA has debunked claims that he abused his late fiancée Anele Tembe.

Source: Instagram

AKA also addressed the allegations that he abused Anele, saying that he never abused his late fiancée. He also admitted that their relationship had its highs and lows.

According to ZAlebs, the rapper shared details about his relationship during an interview on the Sobering Podcast. The rapper admitted that the picture of him breaking the door painted him in a bad light, especially given how Anele died. He said:

"That is one of those moments where you lose your temper and you break things in the crib. I didn’t abuse Anele, I might have been emotionally abusive at times,” he said on the podcast. All you guys are seeing is a broken door that doesn’t look good on me. I will take that, and it’s not my finest moment. Our relationship was so explosive. It can be super great and also toxic. Sometimes you do things that you are not proud of."

