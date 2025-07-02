Celebrity doctor Musa Mthombeni posted two pictures of his 'missing' wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

The influencer is on a girls' trip to Paris, France, and her husband, Musa Mthombeni, is missing her

The cute gesture was, however, labelled cringeworthy by some social media users who are unimpressed by his antics

Dr Musa Mthombeni said he is missing his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthomben. Image: Drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Dr Musa Mthombeni issues 'missing' posters of wife

It seems as though Dr Musa Mthombeni's antics have once again rubbed social media users the wrong way.

The celebrity doctor and TV personality took to Instagram to express just how much he misses Liesl Laurie. However, netizens said he might have gone a bit overboard.

Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni is on a girls' trip to Paris, France, with some of her gal pals. The personality posted some gorgeous pictures and videos from her vacay, leaving her hubby with growing chest pains.

In his latest posts, Mthombeni expressed heartache as he misses Laurie. He went to the extent of creating a missing person poster. However, satire is his strongest forte, and his posts are proof of that.

In one post, Musa Mthombeni played a slideshow of all of his wife's pictures and blew a kiss at her. He captioned the post, "Aren’t girls' trips supposed to be 2/3 days? Yoh! It’s enough now! She must come back home! Her husband misses her! Please go tell her, enough is enough!"

In another post, he put a black and white picture of Liesl with the words 'Missing you so much' written in bold. In the next picture, he said, 'Wanted, for stealing my heart.'

He then issued a ransom in his post, claiming that it was from the police commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

"General Mkhwanazi has issued an urgent public service announcement! The following people are both MISSING and WANTED by the National Intervention Unit. The suspects are extremely gorgeous and dangerous at the same time. If spotted, Please contact Musawenkosiwesizwesethusamazulu Mthombeni! Reward- R100 000 000."

Watch the video here.

SA reacts to Musa's post

While some people appreciate Musa's sense of humour, some people dragged him for filth and called him obsessed.

Here are the positive reactions:

Andile Ncube played along:

"Bathakathi ndini (bloody witches!) Whatever you guys gave this man, please may it not be shared with me. Please, may I get covid again before what ever disease this man has!"

Robot_boii joked:

"Fam, if that’s your real name under contact, we need to talk. I know someone at Home Affairs."

Zizo Tshwete joked:

"Listen @drmusamthombeni there’s only one person for the job of getting @liesllaurie and that’s @andile1 because Liesl needs to KHUMBULEKHAYA!"

However, Mzansi dragged Musa for filth

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"A man who’s obsessed with you like this is very dangerous for you and for himself."

@mashoto_ argued:

"Ke dramatic or this really triggering to see jokes being made about missing women and children, especially with how serious this issue is in South Africa."

@_Kvtlxgo stated:

"Nah this is some scary obsession."

Musa Mthombeni's latest video has SA chuckling

In a previous report from Briefly News, Dr Musa Mthombeni had SA laughing after sharing his struggles with secret socks on social media.

Mthombeni took to social media to share funny videos while he often shares cute moments with his former Miss SA wife, Liesl Laurie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News