TV presenter and radiologist Dr Musa Mthombeni got Mzansi laughing after sharing his struggles with secret socks on social media

Mthombeni, a former 'YOTV' presenter, has recently taken to social media to share funny videos while he often shares cute moments with his former Miss SA wife, Liesl Laurie

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they agree with Mthombeni about socks, saying they thought they were the only ones who had struggled

Celebrity doctor Musa Mthombeni shared his hilarious experience with secret socks on social media, drawing a response from local fans who share his struggle.

The qualified radiologist and TV presenter asked if he was the only one who found that secret socks often run, to which several fans responded by saying they thought they were alone.

Musa Mthombeni got support from local fans after sharing his experience with his secret socks online.

Source: Instagram

Mthombeni shared his experience in a funny video, continuing his trend of funny clips after his sugar-charged Instagram post about relaxing at home.

Musa Mthombeni hates running secret socks

Watch Mthombeni speak about socks in the video below:

In the video, Mthombeni is seen walking in his doctor’s uniform, talking about the socks which he says are always running.

Despite it being early in the morning, Mthombeni said one of the socks will always move and he even showed off his singing skills by belting out the Rihanna-inspired, Run This Town.

Mthombeni recently celebrated his birthday via the Instagram post below:

Mthombeni is well known on the Mzansi social scene after sharing cute moments with Laurie while also showing off his accomplishments, such as achieving his master's degree.

Dr Musa Mthombeni has shared several funny clips with his wife Liesl Laurie always first to respond.

Source: Instagram

Fans were happy to find out that Mthombeni shares their struggle

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they were glad they shared the same struggle with the man, who is a qualified radiologist.

Mthombeni’s wife, liesllaurie explained:

“The problem here is that you are probably wearing my sock.”

Fungaitinny said Mthombeni reminded them of past struggles:

“I haven't experienced it in years😂😂😂🙌.”

Nothando_ndlovuraw said they found a solution:

“😂😂I've found a pair from my husband's drawer that doesn't sengiwuhembelinye😂.”

Star_nakedtruth_radebe says they have the same struggle:

“All the damn time 😂.”

Judes_rojas said there is always one:

“😂😂😂 one of them is gonna run 🏃🏾‍♀️.”

Eddiemuganga has the same fight:

“The struggle is real😂😂😂.”

Nne_mukwevho took note:

“A very rare picture of you at work, not vacation.”

Easygal8603 gave some fashion tips:

“Secret socks" and "discrete socks" are essentially the same thing – they are low-cut socks designed to be worn with shoes where the ankle is visible, making the socks appear invisible. They are also known as no-show, invisible, or hidden socks. These socks are popular for wearing with loafers, boat shoes, or other shoes where you want a clean, sockless look.”

Msroseline is annoyed:

“They're so annoying 😑 🙄, I thought I was the only one with that nonsense problem 😔😔.”

Mrs_m0620 was laughing:

“Tjo dokoteka, I thought I was the only one, hey, 😂😂😂.”

Musa Mthombeni celebrates his wife’s milestone

As reported by Briefly News, celebrity doctor Musa Mthombeni shared a celebratory post to mark 10 years since his wife, Liesl Laurie, won Miss South Africa.

The TV presenter and qualified radiologist congratulated his wife, much to the delight of local netizens who joined in on the celebration.

