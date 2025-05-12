Scotts Maphuma is striving to return to Mzansi's good books and has been making efforts to prove he has turned a new leaf

Viral footage shared on X shows Scotts Maphuma humbly interacting with schoolchildren at a Shell service station

Netizens weighed in with mixed reactions, with some praising Maphuma for his humility, while others accused him of forcing interactions

Amapiano musician Scotts Maphuma is pulling all the stops to get himself uncancelled. The Uyaphapha Marn musician landed himself in hot water after he explained why he doesn’t like interacting with his fans.

Scotts Maphuma humbled in new fan interaction video

Fans responded in kind and ignored Scotts Maphuma during live performances. Scotts eventually folded and apologised for his comments on the L-Tido Podcast. The musician has been backing his apology with action.

A video shared by social media user @_BlackZA on X on Sunday, 11 May, shows Scotts Maphuma in his car at a Shell service station. The social media user remarked how cancel culture humbled Maphuma, and how his recent fan interactions seem scripted. The post was captioned:

“People really humbled Scotts Maphuma 😂😂🤣🤣😭 now he looks like he’s forcing it.”

In the video, scores of school children are screaming at the top of their lungs. The musician was humble enough to get out of his car and show love to them. The fans started yelling:

“Maphuma, we wanna party!”

The musician then posed for a photo with his enthusiastic fans before reopening the door and getting back inside his car.

Watch the video below:

What netizens are saying about Scotts Maphuma's video

Netizens weighed in with mixed reactions. While some applauded Maphuma for turning over a new leaf, others suggested the whole interaction was staged.

Here are some of the reactions:

@kaMalambule cheered:

“That’s how you do it, boy. No one will take his talent. He’s loved and appreciated with his mistakes.”

@misu_zulu joked:

“You can tell that he lost 2kg trying to force this interaction!”

@smokeyposh highlighted:

“South Africans can humble you, shame.”

@Cmbulele_Mag suggested:

“Yena, he's genuinely loved by people, and I get that he may be having social anxiety, but still, he should've found a way to deal with it because he chose this life.”

@Naki_Nephawe observed:

“I still can’t believe people scream for people. Favour is such a different concept.”

@immortalz24 claimed:

“This was planned. What were all those school children doing at the garage at night or early hours in the morning? And it's school children, obviously, they will scream.”

@webeeeenknew argued:

“And when he gets into drugs from being depressed, whose fault will it be? South Africans need to check their entitlement and need to “humble” or make everyone conform to THEIR standards.”

Prince Kaybee shades DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee threw subtle jabs at DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma's unreleased song.

Madumane and Maphuma hit the studio and previewed a song inspired by Phori’s trending reaction from Instagram Live.

Prince Kaybee weighed in on the unreleased song with a meme-esque clip of fellow musician Oscar Mbo.

