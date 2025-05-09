Scotts Maphuma has faced backlash for his arrogant comments about fans, with many South Africans vowing to boycott his music and gigs

The hitmaker is now doing damage control, taking pictures with fans and issuing an apology after the controversy from his interview on L-Tido's podcast

However, social media users remain sceptical, with many claiming his actions are a PR stunt and questioning the authenticity of his apology and the picture

It looks like Scotts Maphuma has learnt his lesson after facing massive backlash for allegedly being arrogant. The star who was cancelled by South Africans after stating that he had no time to take pictures with his fans because he doesn't owe them anything has taken back his words.

Scotts Maphuma was spotted taking a picture with a fan. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma takes pic with a fan

Scotts Maphuma has been charting trends and making headlines following his controversial interview on L-Tido's podcast. The hitmaker has been slammed for his attitude, with many vowing to stop attending his gigs or streaming his music. Several celebrities, including DJ Black Coffee, Oskido and Makhadzi, have shown support for Scotts.

DJ Maphorisa, who has worked with Scotts Maphuma on some hit songs, has also slammed podcasts, accusing them of messing with his income. Meanwhile, Scotts Maphuma is doing damage control by apologising and happily taking pictures with fans.

A picture of the hitmaker grinning from ear to ear while with a fan was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the popular blog MDN News. Take a look at the photo below:

Fans react to Scotts Maphuma's picture

Social media users are not buying the story. Many felt Scotts Maphuma was just posing with fans as a PR stunt, not because he valued his fans. Fans also mentioned the viral video where Maphuma refused to hug a fan.

@sewelankoana said:

"I’m sure he threw up 🤮 after that. got home and threw that sweater in the dustbin."

@RealXavier011 added:

"This is poor PR shame."

@comradeGW wrote:

"Deep down, bro doesn't want to take a photo."

@GermanTank_BW added:

"That’s good, stunt didn’t work."

@EmmiieTLO wrote:

"That smile isn't make sure Kare wa fosta 😅🤣. Am kidding 😜 but Hai asazi. When was this photo taken vele?"

@pshift846 commented:

"That smile looks so fake. 😂"

@SagewaseSouthAh wrote:

"That is a paid actor and a fake smile! We want to see him excited ashaya impama like @OfficiallShebe_ Else he is getting the space he asked for and with a pinch of 🪐"

Scotts Maphuma was recently spotted interacting with his fans amid the arrogance allegations. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma accused of using AI-generated apology

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that apparently, Scotts Maphuma enlisted the help of AI to make amends for his behaviour, but it soon backfired, big time.

The Scotts Maphuma saga appears to be heating up, and despite getting support from loyal fans and industry heavyweights, the disgraced Amapiano star has not yet hit the right note with most people.

The Yebo Lapho hitmaker's attitude got the better of him, and despite his somewhat arrogant responses to the backlash, he ultimately released a statement owning up to his actions and asking for forgiveness.

