Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma is facing backlash from South African fans after his controversial comments about not taking pictures with them, resulting in poor reception at his recent gig

Social media reactions have been harsh, with personalities like Sol Phenduka and Somizi Mhlongo commenting on his silent treatment from fans, who stood still during his set

Fans and social media users are divided, with some calling for an apology, while others argue that Maphuma is still getting paid for his performances, despite the backlash

Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma is experiencing how it feels to be cancelled by his South African supporters. The up-and-coming hitmaker angered fans when he explained why he does not take pictures with fans.

Sol Phenduka has reacted to Scotts Maphuma receiving silent treatment from fans. Image: @scotts_maphuma and @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka responds to Scotts Maphuma's performance

South Africans are showing Scotts Maphuma that they also do not need him after his recent utterances that sparked outrage on social media. Fans have been ignoring the star during performances, with his Cotton Fest performance being a total disaster after fans stood still while he was on stage.

Another video of the star performing for a dead crowd has surfaced on social media. Podcast & Chill host Sol Phenduka reacted to how the crowd moved to the front during Maphuma's performance, only to ignore him during the entire set. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"They walked to the front just to show him that they refuse to dance . smh"

Fans react to Sol Phenduka post

Sol Phenduka is not the only celebrity to comment about Scotts Maphuma getting the silent treatment from South Africans. Media personality Somizi Mhlongo also addressed the matter in a trending video.

Social media users said Scotts Maphuma needs to apologise to his fans before his career is ruined. Others said the star does not owe fans an apology because he is still getting paid for the gigs he performs, whether fans dance or not.

@MzamoDudula commented:

"This is not enough for his arrogance. A walkout or a sitdown will do it next time."

@mnm_meya wrote:

😂😂😂 And he still gets paid. This nonsense of hotspotting hate must stop."

@Akha_Si said:

"Let’s give him a few months @Solphendukaa, soon he’ll wanna come to the podcast and apologise for his ‘arrogance’ …uphakeme gqithi lo Scott’s."

@Cedrinho21 added:

"Lol waste of time, energy and money.... he got paid, played his set n he'll be off... 🤷🏾‍♂️"

@mukosiOzil said:

"Even the president greets people, but Scott Maphuma seems to think he's more important than the president. I honestly enjoy seeing fans put him in his place."

@Lonely_KasiBoii wrote:

"Which is great, he asked for it now he is getting....now promoters will see these videos and will stop wasting money by booking someone who can not even make people dance👏🏾👏🏾...everybody wins."

Mzansi shared mixed reactions to Scotts Maphuma receiving silent treatment from fans. Image: @scotts_maphuma

Source: Instagram

Sol Phenduka chills with Itu Khune amid Minnie drama

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka had an action-packed weekend as he attended the Soweto Derby.

The Podcast and Chill host paid no mind to the backlash he was facing over Minnie Dlamini. Sol Phenduka shared a post on X and showed people that he gets along with Itumeleng Khune. Online users had a lot to say about Sol Phenduka's post amid the Minnie Dlamini saga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News