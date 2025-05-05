South African Amapiano music producer DJ Maphorisa recently opened up about why he disliked awards

Videos of the Scorpion Kings member explaining his reason for disliking awards went viral on social media

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Madumoney's opinion

DJ Maphorisa explained why he disliked awards.

South African Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa had many netizens talking about his recent revelation about awards day after the Metro FM Awards in Mpumalanga at the Mbombela stadium.

Madumoney on why he dislikes awards

Social media has been buzzing after a lot of content regarding the Metro FM Awards was posted by netizens who attended them.

Recently, the Scorpion Kings member DJ Maphorisa had much to say about the awards. In a video posted by the news and gossip page MDNews, Madumoney is heard stating his reason he developing a dislike for awards.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Phori's revelation

Shortly after the videos of the star explaining his dislikes for awards went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. See some of the responses below:

@Kane_GM9 said:

"The sooner he realise he's only popular in his own head and in Hammanskraal where he comes from the better, you can't be this bitter."

@Moshe_Meso commented:

"Every year, they act like they don't care about these awards, but spark range when they don't win. You can pay to farm music streams all you want, but in the end, real talent always wins."

@EvansMathibe responded:

"Look, DJ Maphorisa's got a point! Yeah, he's another Amapiano diva, same league as Scott Maphuma, but those Metro FM Music Awards have just fallen off hard. By 2025, they honestly feel like some local community talent thing award, and everyone is in a matric dance outfit. Maphorisa, as a brand, is way bigger than that entire award show anyway, so yeah, he's right about that. Plus, there's some radio drama involving him that he's keeping quiet about. So in his famous words....Gao kgonogale."

@madibatingo replied:

"I agree. All the so-called voting competitions in South Africa are a scam. You can vote a thousand times, but if they have decided who should win, there's absolutely nothing one can do. Remember, Metro awarded song of the year last year?"

@Proph_Budmon wrote:

"This reminds me of that Kanye West speech when he said he hated award shows cause they gather a bunch of winners together just to allow them to be called losers..."

Fans reacted to DJ Maphorisa's rant about awards.

