The Metro FM Music Awards 2025 will be held at Mbombela Stadium, Mpumalanga province

Returning as the host is Luthando Lootlove Shosha and they will take place on Saturday, 3 May 2025

The radio presenter held it down last year in 2024 in Mpumalanga, however, there are talks that this will be the last year

Metro FM has announced this year's music award ceremony, which the talented Luthando Lootlove Shosha will host again.

Luthando 'LootLove' is returning to host the Metro FM Music Awards 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Date and venue of the MMA 2025 revealed

It is official: The Metro FM Music Awards 2025 will be held at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga province once more.

The Metro FM radio presenter Luthando Lootlove did an exceptional job as the host at last year's ceremony alongside the former Idols SA host Proverb. The awards which honour artists who had a great year in terms of success in the music industry across the different genres, will take place on Saturday, 3 May 2025.

The nominees will be announced on Thursday, 27 February 2025.

The Metro FM Music Awards 2025 will be held in Mpumalanga for the last time.

Source: Getty Images

Will the Metro FM awards be held in Mpumalanga for the last time?

According to TshisaLIVE, there are talks that this will be the last year the event will be happening in the Mpumalanga province.

The MEC for the Department of Culture, sport and Recreation in Mpumalanga, Leah Mabuza, was quoted saying, “This year might be the last time we host the award ceremony, but of course, we've got the room to engage further our current relationship.”

She also thanked the partners involved in making this a possibility and for allowing them to be the vehicle in one of South African music biggest nights.

