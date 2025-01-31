Durban musician Dlala Thukzin is taking Gqom and House music to the world and is ready to represent South Africa once again

The Sohlala Sisonke hitmaker is nominated at the 2025 Trace Music Awards and he is up for two awards

He is up against other African stars as well as rising star Tyla for the Best Artist award

Durban star Dlala Thukzin will represent Mzansi in Tanzania at the Trace Music Awards. Image: @dlalathukzin

Hitmaker Dlala Thukzin has been making hits and putting Mzansi on the global map. His latest work has once again placed him among the greats.

Thukzin up for international awards

The Durban superstar has been rocking dance floors with his catchy Gqom hit ballads. His song, Sohlala Sisonke, was declared the Song of the Year by many people and now he is reaping the benefits of his hard work.

He is taking Gqom music to the world once again as he is nominated at the 2025 Trace Music Awards. Thukzin is up for two awards namely, Best Male and Best Artist. He is going against other artists such as Grammy-award-winning artist Tyla and other African giants like Burna Boy.

What these nominations mean to Dlala Thukzin

Speaking to Snl24, Dlala Thukzin expressed excitement over being nominated under these two hotly contested awards, saying he is honoured.

"It's a great honour to represent South Africa on such a global stage. I'm hopeful to win the awards. Regardless of the outcome, I'm proud of the nomination and the opportunity to showcase Mansi's talent," he was quoted saying.

He stated that he would be attending the ceremony because it is a "great chance to connect with other artists and the international music scene."

Thukzin has encouraged his followers to continue voting for him as he is crossing his fingers that he will come out as a winner.

Dlala Thukzin to head off to Tanzania for the Trace Awards. Image: @dlalathukzin

