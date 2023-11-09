Dlala Thukzin reaches his big career milestone following the success of his hit song iPlan

The record producer shared on Instagram that his song iPlan has been certified double platinum

Netizens celebrated with the star and showered him with congratulatory messages

Dlala Thukzin celebrates as his song 'iPlan' certified double platinum. Image: @dlalathukzin

Dlala Thukzin's name might not be all over social media, but the numbers say something else. The dance DJ's hit single, iPlan, has been making waves throughout the music industry, hitting 10 million views in just 10 days. The song just got itself a plaque, and it got certified.

Dlala Thukzin's iPlan is certified double platinum

Dlala Thukzin has been making waves in the entertainment industry. The star, whose real name is Thuthuka Zindlovu, has reached his career's huge milestone following the success of his hit song iPlan.

Ingrooves shared on their Instagram page that Dlala Thukzin's hit song was certified double platinum. The record label captioned the video:

"Yo Dintshang, Help us celebrate @dlalathukzin on this amazing accolade as his single “iPlan” has officially reached Double Platinum status. Congratulations to @dlalathukzin, @sykes_sa and @zaba_sa on this major achievement. Looking forward to celebrating many more.

Thukzin also posted the news of the success of his hit song iPlan on his social media page and captioned it:

"DOUBLE PLATINUM. Ng’yabonga!!"

Fans congratulated Dlala Thukzin

Shortly after the good news was shared on social media, fans of the star showered him with congratulatory messages:

ukhataza praised:

"Congratulations Dlala Records."

fisherman_soni complimented:

"GOAT, hard work pays….well represented."

thatoeffect said:

"Congratulations, my brother."

mbo_ezrom applauded:

"Congratulations njayami."

dj_masiya wrote:

"Congratulations Bafana bakithi."

djtira responded:

"Congrats boiiiiiii."

realquedj replied:

"Congratulations, bro."

Dlala Thukzin misses Amsterdam performance

In more Dlala Thukzin updates, Briefly News shared the DJ's heartfelt apology to his Amsterdam supporters after he was unable to make a gig due to visa complications.

Though fans sent encouraging messages to the DJ, the issue echoed the same problem other DJs and artists face when travelling abroad for shows.

DJ Maphorisa recently called on the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture to help Amapiano artists travel overseas for gigs.

