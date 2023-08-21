DJ Dlala Thukzin postponed his performance at Parallel nightclub in Amsterdam, awaiting his visa confirmation.

The Durban-based DJ apologised to the Descendants team, Parallel and his fans on Instagram; he further expressed how sorry he sincerely is

Netizens encouraged him to go on and not worry about this delay as more of these gigs will come

Durban-based DJ Dlala Thukzin penned an apology to his fans and organisers of his Amsterdam performance at Parallel for not making it through due to his visa issue. Image: @dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

DJ Dlala Thukzin, real name Thuthuka Zindlovu, felt disappointed as his first international trip didn’t go as planned and he had to postpone one of his performances.

Dlala Thukzin’s Amsterdam performance postponed

Dlala Thukzin’s Amsterdam performance had to be postponed as his European visa wasn’t approved for overseas travel.

The DJ penned an apology online, explaining why his performance in Amsterdam was postponed and that he would only perform at the Village Underground in London.

The post reads:

“Unfortunately, I went through the application for my UK and EU visas, but only my UK visa came back in time approved, so I am not able to make it to Amsterdam. I'm sorry to all my fans and the organisers; I have been looking forward to this show for a long time.

“If you are in Amsterdam and have a ticket, the line-up is dope. Enjoy the show. Thankfully, the club Parallel, the Descendants team and I are working on securing a new date this year.”

See the post here:

Netizens send encouragement and support

People online were quick to soothe the star's worries, saying he's forgiven as the situation was out of his control.

@descendants.rec wrote:

"Much love. We are huge fans and know that the world needs to experience your sounds, and we will bring it to the people ✨♥️”

@enoo_napa wrote:

“Bhuti, it will happen for you for sure.”

@Que DJ wrote:

“Hade bro, ungayeki ukuzama.”

@Rocksilver wrote:

“As long uphesheya, we're still happy for you, kuzobuye kuhkangane ”

@GianniG_xlsv wrote:

“So sad! I was looking so bad to listen to your set. I hope you make it to Amsterdam soon, bro.”

@Linda Farr wrote:

“Get them next time, champ.”

Dlala Thukzin parts ways with manager

Dlala Thukzin and his former manager went separate ways in June 2022 and according to TimesLIVE, the pair parted ways. The DJ released a statement stating that his manager was defrauding promoters behind his back using his name.

The star further apologised to event promoters and fans:

“I apologise to my clients and fans for the confusion and inconvenience caused. The Dlala Thukzin brand is my bread and butter, and I take full responsibility for his actions. I want to request that you guys stop communicating with him regarding any business that involves me, my business or my brand. Do not send any money to him.”

Dlala Thukzin rubbishes claims he's a womaniser

In other news, Briefly News reported that Dlala Thukzin took to social media to address rumours of him dating many women simultaneously.

He went to Facebook to explain his side of the story regarding the claims made by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Source: Briefly News