A bundle of joy who wanted to play outside devised the means to make a daring escape to the outside world

She used a gap underneath the gate, and once she got outside, she celebrated with a dance move

Netizens were pleased and compared her to escaped criminals like Thabo Bester and Nandi Magudumana

A young Gauteng girl who escaped from her home to play on the streets is being compared jokingly to Thabo Bester for her skills.

The slick toddler does not waste time giving her family the slip and even does a celebratory dance!

Toddler pulls a significant escape trend on TikTok

@sfeesawrsa's video was viewed 182K times and was liked by almost 15K people. In the video, the little girl gets onto her stomach and crawls underneath the gate. A gap under the gate is small enough for someone her size to go underneath.

That's not all. After accomplishing her remarkable escape, she stands by the gate and dances to celebrate her flight before going. Watch the video here:

Little girl's escape wowed netizens

Comments compared her great escape to criminal and convicted murderer Thabo Bester, who escaped prison, lived a high life with his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumane, and was arrested. He recently appeared in court dressed in expensive drip.

She was also compared to Scofield, the main character of the critically-acclaimed Prison Break. Scofield is known for breaking into prisons and breaking criminals out.

Zimkhithaa Matthews said:

“My son used to do this. He was called Scofield.”

Thabzsimili remarked:

“Thabo Bester left his footprints all over Mzansi.”

Hunadihuni13 remarked:

“This one was once in the military. Too cute.”

Mosoul also made a military comment.

“We need her to join us for defence force training.”

Cleo Mathatsie exclaimed:

“The shoulder dance right before disappearing got me on the floor.”

Brownskin wrote:

“Magudumana vibes. Girl power.”

Oratile noted:

“That gate did her justice.”

Mango joked:

“She is giving ‘I will explain tomorrow morning when I come back’ vibes.”

Corra also made a comparison.

“Thabo Bester’s better half.”

@Sisipho28 chipped in:

“The sweetest escape with the celebration dance.”

Girl cleverly opens a gate in viral TikTok video

In another story, Briefly News reported that a little girl showed grit and determination when she opened a gate alone.

The young princess hoisted herself up using the gate, pushed her legs against the wall and pulled with all her strength.

