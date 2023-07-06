In this extraordinary video, a little girl's ingenuity takes centre stage as she opens a heavy gate using a clever technique

She uses her body to open the gate by hanging on the gate handle and using her feet to push against the wall

This little girl's actions impress South Africans with her quick thinking

Little girl captured the hearts of South Africa as she opened a heavy gate with creativity and determination. Source: TikTok/@najiyane

Source: TikTok

In a remarkable display of intelligence and resourcefulness, a little girl in South Africa has captured the hearts of many as she impresses with her quick thinking.

Little girl embraces creativity and thinking outside the box when opening the gate.

In a video posted by Najiyane_ that has gained viral attention, this young girl demonstrates an unconventional method to open a heavy gate.

She showcases her determination and problem-solving skills by hanging on the handle and using her feet to push against the wall.

The captivating video of a little girl impressing South Africa with her quick thinking and ingenious gate-opening technique reminds us of the incredible potential and resilience found within children.

Check the video below:

How one child's actions spark inspiration and admiration

Her actions have inspired admiration and sparked a sense of awe among viewers.

@Queee N said:

"This child can solve all our problems as a country! This child can raise Chris Hani from the grave! She can solve the Senzo Meyiwa case this one!"

@Nelee commented:

"She might be good in physical science. She knows how to apply force."

@MA @THANDO added:

"Wow, a woman with a plan will grow up strong this one; how did she even come up with that idea."

@Uno Jonas132 said :

"Yey, I didn't see that one coming; at least for emergencies, she can be helpful,"

@D_Belteshazzar commented:

"This is a sign of a brilliant mind, a problem solver."

@Lulu Bellas said:

" I know a woman in the stem when I see one..pure physicist right there,"

@Nkuli added:

"This is a call to the parents to invest in our future Olympics high jump champion."

This young girl's remarkable feat is a potent reminder that age is no barrier to the ingenuity and that we can overcome even the most challenging obstacles with determination and quick thinking.

Source: Briefly News