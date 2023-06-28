A South African wilderness discipline camp has caught the attention of many social media users

The camp shared footage of what the children get up to, showing them all hard at work

Some parents couldn't wait to register their kids, while others had some concerns about it

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of a wilderness discipline camp in South Africa has been trending on social media. The controversy surrounding these camps had some raising eyebrows while others asked how they sign their kids up.

This is what goes down at a wilderness discipline camp in South Africa. Image: TikTok / @risingstarsactors

Source: TikTok

There is a lot of shocking news and ongoing lawsuits regarding various wilderness discipline camps all over the world. Despite all the negativity surrounding them, some parents feel they have no choice.

South African wilderness discipline camp shared footage from new recruits

TikTok account @risingstarsactors shared a video showing some of the things that kids who attend this camp get up to. The children ran through the mud, made fires, rowed boats, and so much more.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Take a look at what goes down in this wilderness camp:

Mzansi citizens share their views on this discipline camp

While there were some asking how they sign their naughty children up immediately, others were a little sceptical about it all.

Read some of the comments:

Apostle Godson Nefale claims:

“This deserves a TV show on Moja love platform.”

melaniebhoolia1 said:

“Some adults need to go to this camp as well...”

Keneilweportiaran asked:

“Is it open for toddlers hleee yoooo I’ve had enough.”

ManziniDG claims:

“All parents, I think we have a solution here”

Pmotswafrika said:

“This is scary… what if they all die there”

TikTok video shows naughty bundles of joy caught in act, netizens howl in laughter: "Little one is the leader"

In related news, Briefly News reported that kids can be a handful, and a man shared just how much of a handful his kids are in a clip that has them covered in dirt and naughtiness!

Tiktokkers were thoroughly entertained by the father's TikTok post of him carrying his cute daughters out of the naughty zone.

The muscular man grinned in the clip while carrying his youngest daughter out of a neighbour's yard.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News