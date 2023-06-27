This young lady saw a fellow student online trading during class and shared a video on TikTok

TikTok user @mbali.mthethwa claims there is always one of these people in the class

Mzansi people were impressed by the young man's priorities and hyped him in the comments

Teenagers are on another level nowadays. This young man was busy online trading during class as if he was a businessman on Wall Street.

This young woman shared the video claiming there is always one of these people in the class. Image: TikTok / @mbali.mthethwa

Online trading has become one of the gateways to financial freedom for many people all over the world, and this young man is on board.

Schoolgirl shares video of classmate online trading during school

TikTok user @mbali.mthethwa shared a video of a male classmate who was sitting on his laptop online trading during class. She claims there is always one of these in every school, lol.

Take a look at this young boss doing his thing:

Mzansi loves seeing young people taking action for their futures

This young man is going places! People were impressed to see a teenager engaging in such complex activities, building a solid path for his future.

Read some of the peoples' thoughts:

Karabo.fxkiid said:

“I think his backup plan is school.”

Wayden Forbes was here for it:

“Shout out to all the traders”

1N_only_M∆¥€NI claims:

“That’s what they should be teaching in school”

IamBrentFaiyaz laughed:

“It’s the main plan school is the backup.”

Tshepang said it straight:

“Then comes us with nothing to depend on ”

