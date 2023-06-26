Crawford La Lucia high school recently had their matric dance, and the students went all out

The school shared an awesome video of the kids arriving, showing off their stunning outfits

Mzansi clapped for the kids, commenting on how classy they all looked and how boujee the event was

Matric dances are a big deal in Mzansi. Crawford La Lucia high school just had theirs, and the students went all out for their big night.

Crawford La Lucia had their matric dance, and the students looked amazing. Image: TikTok / @crawford_lalucia

Source: TikTok

As matric students prepare to embark on their adult journey, they get this one night to feel like an adult, dressing to impress and dining like royalty.

Crawford La Lucia shared TikTok video of their students' matric dance

TikTok user @crawford_lalucia shared a video showing a bunch of their students arriving at their matric dance looking like a million bucks!

Some arrived in fancy sports cars while others came in disco-flashing taxis, they were all a vibe.

There is no denying that these kids will remember this night for a lifetime. Take a look:

Mzansi hypes the classy students on their big night

People took to the comment section to hype the students as they all looked so amazing for their big night. This was a huge moment, and people loved watching the kids arrive.

Read some of the comments:

user4298793321317 shared:

“Geez, I rocked up to my farewell in a Toyota hi ace. Walked from the taxi rank to the hall”

Whyjoshua laughed:

“The first guy looked so nervous”

shantal123zn was impressed:

“Wow, this is like the Oscars.”

Heiwa clapped:

“What fine-looking young men and women....sophistication on par.”

Diran Pillay said:

“Some schools just do it right!”

Prelene shared:

“When we had this, we all went in a bus ”

