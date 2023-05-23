A group of matric students took before and for videos for their matric dance, and Mzansi is loving it

TikTok user @thatonkosii shared the awesome video showing multiple students before and after

Mzansi hyped the teens in the comment section, letting them know they looked lush

Matric dances are taken seriously in Mzansi! A bunch of students decided to do a transition video which showed them in their uniforms and then at their matric dance, and people are here for it.

Source: TikTok

The youth of South Africa is showing elders flames with their lush looks and unwavering confidence. This TikTok, like many others, has some people wishing they could relive their school days in today's times.

Mzansi matrics drop fire TikTok transformation video

TikTok user @thatonkosii shared the flaming video showing multiple students before and after. Some of them look like grown adults in their formal wear; the transformations are insane! These teens do not miss a beat on fashion, and it shows.

The video has gotten over 305k views. Take a look:

Mzansi howls for the dapper-looking matric students

Yes, this is the content Mzansi needed to bring some heat! People were blown away by the transformations and let the teens know they delivered!

Read some of the hyped comments:

MaMdlalose said:

“All the girls looked good, but Chantel and Tshiamo stood out for me.”

KM said:

“The first hun ate ”

Jess ♀️ said:

“Y’all are focused on the people I’m focused on how good the music is for an MD ”

Yellow Mellow said:

“Kgosi's suit is top tier ”

Toko mashile said:

“Y’all ate!!!!!!!!!”

