A video comparing American prom style to South African matric dance has gone viral

TikTok user @downbadabsymaliswhatiam shared the clip, and it is safe to say Mzansi nailed it

Mzansi people defended their citizens, claiming Americans went for the "feather duster look"

Someone decided to do a video comparing American prom looks to those of South African matric dances. Mzansi came out in their numbers to defend their people.

A video showing American prom vs South African matric dance fashion has gone viral, and the comments got heated. Image: TikTok / @downbadabsymaliswhatiam

Source: TikTok

Matric dances are as big in Mzansi as proms are in the US. However, one fundamentally different thing is what the two different countries wear.

TikTok video does American prom vs South African matric dance fashion-off

TikTok user @downbadabsymaliswhatiam shared the video starting with American prom fashion and then moving on to South African matric dance fashion.

It is safe to say that everything is bigger in America: hair, makeup, dresses, all of it! But Mzansi keeps it more Hollywood glam.

Take a look:

Mzansi people defend their matric students' style, throwing shade at America

The comment section got heated! Mzansi peeps were not afraid to throw shade at the extraness of the American teens, claiming their choice in attire is ratchet compared to SA.

Read some of the comments:

@Khelani Babby said:

“Colour-blocking feather dusters.”

@my name is said:

“An American said that "it looks like we are going to a wedding" okay sharp then bona kadi cleaning material baya go cleaner???”

@yanaagotbanned_ said:

“I’m American, but Imma have to go with South Africa on this one.”

@muhammad ali said:

“The dress covering the car is sending me.”

@Keents said:

“No, SA is eating this I'm sorry.”

@Gracie Kania said:

“Ha, it’s really feathers. I thought SA was just being mean.”

South African teen's matric dance outfit and BMW are TikTok hit after heated debates with Americans about prom

In related news, Briefly News reported that a girl went all out for her matric dance. The young lady wore a luxurious gown for all to see.

The teen's video got over 20 000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many people could not stop marvelling at how amazing the young woman looked.

