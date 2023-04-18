Jessica Mashaba dropped a TikTok dance clip that sent her fans into weekend mode on a Monday

The good sis busted some saucy moves while rocking a cute crop bomber jacket with cow print

Mzansi fans hyped Jessica in the comments, letting her know that she defeated them on every level

TikTok dance videos are where it is at! Mzansi social media influencer Jessica Mashaba had fans sweating after she dropped a saucy number.

Mzansi social media influencer Jessica Mashaba had fans sweating over her dance moves. Image: TikTok /Jessica Mashaba

Source: TikTok

Whether or not you are good at dancing, something about getting in on TikTok dance challenges lifts your spirit.

Mzansi influencer posts vibey TikTok dance video

Jessica took to her TikTok page with a short clip of herself busting some Slick Rick moves. Sis rocked a cropped cow print bomber jacket and looked hella fly while giving people a show!

Take a look:

Mzansi people hype their girl in the comment section

Yes, we love seeing influencers busting moves! Fans showed Jessica some love in the comments, with some swooning over their crush.

Read some of the hype:

@Taylor_Abrahams said:

“You look really good girl!!!!!”

@Kimon pepper said:

“Yoh, I love you Jessica.”

@Merlinda said:

“It’s the EVERYTHING for me! ☄️☄️☄️✅✅✅✅✅”

@Sensationalvibez said:

“Whole energy and vibe is everything, girl.”

@Ocean_Water215 said:

“Ok, you ate.”

@Shuck Cutter said:

“Amazing dance queen, you killed that!”

