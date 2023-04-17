A South African man made sure people knew that he is proudly Zulu in a creative video for his TikTok account

The young man did the traditional khuphuka Zulu dance over a hip-hop beat to show off his outfit of the day

Online users could not help but be impressed by the creator, who made a smooth edit of what he chose to wear

This guy showed off his outfit in the most Zulu way. Online users could not stop raving about the young man's creativity.

A Zulu guy did an outfit check, and many people loved his traditional dance. Image: TikTok/@doqtercabbage

The video got thousands of likes from people who loved seeing his proud display of the Zulu culture. Many peeps commented on the video to share their thoughts about the outfit.

Zulu gent proudly shows off his traditional-modern outfit

A Zulu guy, @doqtercabbage, took to TikTok to show his cultural pride. He made a video where he did the indlamu to transition into his Zulu-themed outfit.

The young man raised his leg to do the traditional dance, and when it landed, he was dressed in an all-brown outfit and isiZulu headgear.

Watch the video below:

Online users comment on post about Zulu guy's outfit of the day

People love to see others' fashion sense. This young man had people convinced of his taste in clothing.

user3568954524 commented:

"Khuphuka lapho dawg!!"

lihle_phiri commented:

"How is no one talking about how you wearing your flip flops?"

KHAYA THE HOMIE commented:

"Clean."

idk man commented:

"The glasses complete the fit."

user1375373813057 commented:

"That's tough."

Thabiso commented:

"I'm not gonna say you're lying."

GALALETSANG commented:

"Yebo baba or whatever."

