A group of Zulu friends did a traditional dance to a modern sound on TikTok, and people loved it

The friends were a viral hit as they did the traditional dance known as indlamu or khuphuka among the Zulu tribe

The viral TikTok had many people marvelling over how well the gents did the dance in the video

One video of guys doing a traditional dance went viral. In the video, the boys are doing the Zulu dance to a trap beat.

South Africans were big fans of the performance by friends who did a Zulu dance. Image: TikTok/@sfisodatsoro

The young man's dance routine was a hit on TikTok. People could not get over how they perfectly executed the traditional dance to a hip-hop song.

Zulu guys do indlamu traditional dance to modern beat

@sfisodatsoro on TikTok posted a clip of guys who decided to do a traditional indlamu dance. People were fascinated but how perfectly they executed the performance.

Watch the video below:

Zulu dance trend to modern trap beat is a hit

People could not stop raving about the young men. South Africans love to dance, especially when connected to different cultures. These boys' performance had people beaming with pride.

Black_nation commented:

"I hope this becomes a challenge worldwide."

MrsPeteDavidson commented:

"Love these."

success katlego commented:

"I thought my TikTok was acting up."

Nyanda Khanya commented:

"It’s not like we can’t khuphuka with these songs and stuff."

Lerato_K commented:

"Zulu people are special cause no ways."

