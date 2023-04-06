A woman had an amazing traditional Zulu coming-of-age ceremony, and people loved seeing the footage

One TikTok went viral as it showed a young lady having the time of her life at the traditional ceremony

People were curious to know how she ended up having so much fun at a memulo where elders are in attendance

A Zulu maiden had her memulo, and it looked like it was lots of fun People who watched the video of the young lady had much to say after seeing what she got up to for her 21st.

One lady celebrated her coming-of-age and showed how she had the time of her life. Image: @unathisipika

Source: UGC

A TikTokker wanted people to see that she had a fantastic coming-of-age ceremony. The video got thousands of likes and comments from people keen to discuss the lit celebrations.

Zulu lady's beautifully edited video of umemulo celebration is a TikTok viral hit

A woman, @unathisipika, shared a TikTok showing how her family celebrated her coming-of-age at 21. In the video she posted, the lady can be seen grooving with loved ones.

Briefly News reported that umemulo is when a Zulu girl officially becomes a woman. The coming-of-age ceremony is marked by various rituals and celebrations that the lady documented in the clip.

Watch the video below:

South Africans impressed by Zulu babe's coming-of-age ceremony

People commented that the lady looked like she had a fantastic time. Online users applauded the young woman for being a groove warrior.

@odthehoney commented:

"At first I thought y’all went to the club after the ceremony then I realised the club was brought to the house. Beautiful."

@phii_lee commented:

"Low-key wish I was Zulu.You made us sbwl ngl."

@amandabengu commented:

"You killed this TikTok!! I had so much fun. I wish it could be my memulo each and every 2 weeks."

@oleratovlogs commented:

"Bathong this vlog is everything. Let me go and find myself a Zulu friend."

.@its_zama.ntungwaa commented:

"If my memulo isnt like this. I DON'T WANT IT!"

@khanya_greens commented:

"I didn’t expect that. What a beautiful video."

@bassieb15 commented

"I’m mad, why don’t I have Zulu friends? This is so beautiful."

Lady shares love for groove despite -in-law's disapproval, SA stans her

