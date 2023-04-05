A recent graduate is trending for dancing with such confidence on the rugby field at the University of Cape Town.

She impressed people, although they never penned these moves to be part of a cheerleading routine.

Mzansi loved the twist in the moves, with many saying you can see she's from South Africa, even though it's an American sport.

UCT cheerleader's flawless dance moves get SA talking. Images: @Khensanii_K/TikTok

A cheerleader from the University of Cape Town has got South Africans talking. Khensani Khoza posted the video on TikTok and is seen dancing to amapiano vibes. The video has over 200k views in a day and will probably keep trending.

Khoza showed her passion for the craft, which she takes very seriously, and people were impressed by the confidence she exuded.

She said:

"This is serious"

Peeps were speechless over the flawless routine

Netizens were impressed by the young cheerleader's confidence. Many were amazed by how easily she made her body move and that there was no hesitation but a seamless flow in the dance routine.

Here are some of the comments:

@Sanelisiwe Mkhize said:

" Something about a young lady who enjoys her greatness is beautiful to watch"

@KK said :

"Go for it babe, try out at the next auditions! Brace yourself though, Training ain’t a joke"

@tlowanaconrad commented:

"This is serious distinction for better Education"

@Que_the_Durbanite said:

"Dunno why this is giving me American vibes...but the dance said South African"

@Tshediso Kabulu said:

"Its the confidence to do it in front of everyone and not worrying about it"

@Hurricane24 commented:

"started beautiful ended beautiful "

@victormphosi said:

"I don't know how many times I have watched this video. The moves are so natural"

