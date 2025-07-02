A mechanical engineer approached a well-known internet personality and stated that they earned peanuts

The anonymous person shared that they earned just over R41 000 with total deductions amounting to R32 000

Some agreed with the engineer and thought the salary was not enough, while others thought it was better than nothing

A mechanical engineer divided South Africans after feeling like they didn't earn enough. Images: seksan Mongkhonkhamsao, Christian Zachariasen

Boni Xaba, a content creator who often reviews payslips, shared that a mechanical engineer took home a basic salary of R41 000. The money earned had social media users divided in the comment section.

The internet personality noted on her TikTok account that the anonymous mechanical engineer had three years of experience, adding:

"According to this technician, the salary is peanuts."

While the basic salary was R41 667.50, total deductions were R32 010.07, the net salary was R48 724.30, and the gross earnings were R80 734.37.

Boni shared that the person felt they only received the above because they worked overtime.

How much are mechanical engineers paid?

According to Payscale, the average mechanical engineering salary in South Africa is R356 010 for the year.

Mechanical engineer's salary divides SA

While the mechanical engineer's basic salary seemed like a jackpot for some social media users, other people in the post's comment section agreed with the idea of it being too little for such a well-respected profession.

Some people questioned the salary. Image: Westend61

@doggydxn shared with the public:

"That's totally peanuts for a technician with a diploma. Even us mine artisans get more than that."

@alottaking added in the comments:

"It's a lot. Even professional engineers earn the same. I'd be greatful."

@lissa2224234 said to social media users:

"Three years of work experience and a one-year diploma — it’s not peanuts."

A surprised @raeesj33 commented:

"R32 000 in deductions are crazy. If I earned that much in South Africa, I'll make sure I will do everything to reduce that tax bill."

@mminaphuti jokingly told the online community:

"Mine is R42 000 after deductions. It’s not peanuts if you don’t have many girlfriends."

@vukanhgnpia assumed the company the person worked for, writing:

"Eskom payslip, no doubt."

@afrochris_m had a word for those entering the comment section with information about their earnings:

"I see people lying in the comments about their salaries, especially artisans! You guys like making yourselves look as if you're the most paid."

