A social media dare sent American content creator Keith Dodgen straight to a car dealership, where he tried to sweet-talk a test drive into a free lift home. The Facebook video of the whole thing has left Mzansi completely in stitches.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

It's unknown how Keith Dodgen got home. Images: Keith Dodgen

Source: Facebook

The challenge came straight from one of Dodgen’s followers, who told him to walk into a dealership and ask to test drive a car. The catch was that he had to confess mid-drive that he was broke and just needed a ride.

He took the dare and paid the price

Dodgen walked in, played the part of a serious buyer, and somehow got himself into the driver’s seat. Things went south the moment he told the salesman the truth about why he was really there. The salesman did not find the situation funny at all. He made Dodgen pull over and put him straight out of the car without hesitation.

The reaction from South Africans online was instant. People could not stop laughing at how quickly the test drive turned into a walk of shame. Many South Africans said the salesman did exactly what anyone in that job would do. Others said Dodgen was lucky he only got kicked out and nothing worse happened.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA finds the situation hilarious

Yashiq Siveram commented:

“Go back tomorrow and do it to another salesman.”

Melissa Wilson highlighted:

“My colleague got caught twice like this. 😂”

Prestige Motorz asked:

“Do you have any idea how funny this is? 😂”

Source: Briefly News