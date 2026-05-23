A UKZN graduate with the highest average secured a place at Oxford and left South Africans inspired

The top student revealed he almost studied a medicine degree before landing on his current choice

LinkedIn users flooded the comment section after seeing the academic mark he achieved at university

Jaedon Naidu switched from medicine to statistical sciences. Image: @Jaiden Naidu/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Top-performing University of KwaZulu-Natal graduate Jaedon Naidu is preparing for his next big academic chapter after securing a place at the University of Oxford to study for a Master’s degree in statistical science. South Africans are impressed.

According to a report by IOL on 15 May 2026, Naidu graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science Honours degree in statistics and was recognised as UKZN’s top graduate for 2025. He initially planned to study medicine, but explained why he decided to pursue data science instead.

“Mathematics was always my best subject at school.”

The former Eden College learner said the combination of maths, computer science, and statistics felt like exactly what he had been looking for. Jaedon shared on his LinkedIn his great achievement after graduating from UKZN.

"This week, I graduated Summa Cum Laude with Honours in Statistics. I achieved a credit-weighted average of 97.4%, and continued my streak as UKZN's Top Graduate. I’m also thrilled to officially announce that I’ve been accepted into a Master's Program at The University of Oxford for 2026/27!

He is UKZN's top graduate with a 97.4% average. Image: @Jaedon Naidu/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Oxford’s international student community includes South Africans

At the University of Oxford, international students make up 46% of the institution’s student population. More than 12,000 students are coming from outside the UK.

The university’s latest student statistics show that graduate students make up 51% of the student body, and undergraduates account for 47%. Oxford has about 26,800 enrolled students overall.

South Africa is also represented within Oxford’s international student community, with around 150 South African students currently studying at the university.

Read the full IOL story here.

South Africans celebrate UKZN’s top graduate.

South Africans flooded his LinkedIn page with praise and admiration. From academics to professionals to LinkedIn users, the comments were filled with applause.

Lebo Monyatsi praised:

“This is legendary – massive congrats! Summa Cum Laude, top graduate, and Oxford? You're on another level.”

David Sarpong wrote:

“Wanna be like you one day.”

Mashudu Manganyi commented:

“97.4% average is actually insane 😭.”

Luyanda Mhlongo added:

“Such a great influencer 👏 I look up to you, congratulations and fly high.”

A young man from Botswana inspired many after sharing how he secured a fully funded scholarship to study in China without using an agent, breaking down the process and encouraging others to apply independently.

A South African man gained attention after encouraging young people to apply for a data science bursary programme aimed at helping students access future-focused careers in tech and analytics.

A Zimbabwean student studying in the United States impressed many after proudly embracing and representing Zulu culture through traditional attire and dance during a university event.

Source: Briefly News