A student in America became a viral sensation after taking part in a special tradition at Spelman College

The African-American student at Spelman College was a hit after she took to the stage to deliver her entry into a competition at her college

South Africans paid attention to the young lady as the country was included in her special performance, vying for a title in the pageant

A young lady in America became a hot topic among South Africans on TikTok. The Spelman College student detailed her ethnic background from the African continent.

A Spelman College student represented South Africa in a pageant. Image: @ajahh.mariah

Source: TikTok

The video posted on 25 March received heartwarming reactions from South Africans. People were puzzled after hearing the performance that the young lady from America delivered for a college pageant.

In a video on TikTok by @ajahh.mariah, a Spelman College student from Atlanta, Georgia, was wearing a South African flag. The young lady named Shannon is a second-year computer science major and holds the title of Scholar and Vice President. The caption revealed that her middle name is Kuda, which is Shona for God's will. She was doing a performance introducing herself and declaring her intention to win a competition, the ASA Pageant (African Student Association). The young lady's speech quoted Mandela, included the words Sawubona, and other South African references. Her performance was a testament to her journey, highlighting that she is fit to be Miss ASA. The American lady's speech was a tribute to the Zulu tribe, which is part of her heritage. Watch the video below:

South Africa divided over American student

People share their thoughts on the American student who was claiming South Africa. Mzansi viewers appreciated the special performance but were curious about the style. The rhythmic delivery and deep-seated pride in the clip sparked a massive wave of digital applause. Shannon’s effortless integration of South African linguistics with her American upbringing showcased the profound global reach of Zulu heritage, proving that cultural identity transcends borders and resonates deeply with others beyond Mzansi's borders. The Spelman student was taking part in a pageant dedicated to showcasing culture and scholarship through competition at various universities. Read the comments below:

South Africans reacted to Spelman College students' tribute to the Zulu people. Image: Spelman College

Source: Facebook

Tete🏳️‍🌈 gushed over the woman:

"Our girllllllll.....you are a Queen 👸 Nana."

Greys was moved:

"This is so cool🥰 what’s going on? I see our South African 🇿🇦 flag."

lihle_mkg was impressed:

"I know that’s right chommie!!!"

Nosy Reeds added:

"Oh, she ATE that 🇿🇦❤️"

Hlengiwe Mahlangu exclaimed:

"Ingane yethu."

N. gushed over her:

"She is our Zulu queen 🥰

Other Briefly News stories about tourists in SA

Source: Briefly News