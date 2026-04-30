Spelman College Student in USA Celebrates South African Roots in TikTok Video of Pageant Speech
- A student in America became a viral sensation after taking part in a special tradition at Spelman College
- The African-American student at Spelman College was a hit after she took to the stage to deliver her entry into a competition at her college
- South Africans paid attention to the young lady as the country was included in her special performance, vying for a title in the pageant
A young lady in America became a hot topic among South Africans on TikTok. The Spelman College student detailed her ethnic background from the African continent.
The video posted on 25 March received heartwarming reactions from South Africans. People were puzzled after hearing the performance that the young lady from America delivered for a college pageant.
In a video on TikTok by @ajahh.mariah, a Spelman College student from Atlanta, Georgia, was wearing a South African flag. The young lady named Shannon is a second-year computer science major and holds the title of Scholar and Vice President. The caption revealed that her middle name is Kuda, which is Shona for God's will. She was doing a performance introducing herself and declaring her intention to win a competition, the ASA Pageant (African Student Association). The young lady's speech quoted Mandela, included the words Sawubona, and other South African references. Her performance was a testament to her journey, highlighting that she is fit to be Miss ASA. The American lady's speech was a tribute to the Zulu tribe, which is part of her heritage. Watch the video below:
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South Africa divided over American student
People share their thoughts on the American student who was claiming South Africa. Mzansi viewers appreciated the special performance but were curious about the style. The rhythmic delivery and deep-seated pride in the clip sparked a massive wave of digital applause. Shannon’s effortless integration of South African linguistics with her American upbringing showcased the profound global reach of Zulu heritage, proving that cultural identity transcends borders and resonates deeply with others beyond Mzansi's borders. The Spelman student was taking part in a pageant dedicated to showcasing culture and scholarship through competition at various universities. Read the comments below:
Tete🏳️🌈 gushed over the woman:
"Our girllllllll.....you are a Queen 👸 Nana."
Greys was moved:
"This is so cool🥰 what’s going on? I see our South African 🇿🇦 flag."
lihle_mkg was impressed:
"I know that’s right chommie!!!"
Nosy Reeds added:
"Oh, she ATE that 🇿🇦❤️"
Hlengiwe Mahlangu exclaimed:
"Ingane yethu."
N. gushed over her:
"She is our Zulu queen 🥰
Other Briefly News stories about tourists in SA
- In a video on TikTok and American showed people their first time tasting a South African fast food staple.
- Online users were interested in seeing an American tasting snacks from a tech shop in a TikTok video.
- South Africans were in stitches over an American who was impressed by a South African mall.
- People were amused after a foreigner tried a vetkoek in a TikTok video that went viral.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za