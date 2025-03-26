An American content creator named Usbari Addi shared that he tried a few packets of chips from a spaza shop

The man tried eight different brands and various flavours, including two flavours from Stylos

Many South African online users suggested other brands and flavours after watching Usbari's video

A man from the United States tried a few packets of chips from a spaza shop. Images: @usbari.addi

When living in a foreign country, people may want to explore their taste buds and try local snacks that offer a unique flavour experience. This was the case for an American man who tried different bags of South Africa's favourite chips.

US man tries various chips

Content creator Usbari Addi uploaded a video on his TikTok account to show app users that he bought eight brands of chips from a local spaza shop. The chips included:

Flyers (original) Spookies (pele pele flavour) Cornachos (sweet chilli flavour) Snappers (fried chicken flavour) Stylos (spicy BBQ and sweet chilli flavours) Paaper Bites (Mexican chilli flavour) Nik Naks (original) Chippa (pele pele flavour)

While he wasn't a fan of Snappers, he said when he ate the Paaper Bites:

"I don't know what I'm eating right now, but for some reason, it's pretty good."

Watch the TikTok video below:

The history behind spaza shops

The information portal Brand South Africa explains that spaza shops are small street corner grocery or convenience stores predominantly found in black-populated areas in South Africa.

Brand South Africa notes that spaza shops have a historical significance, stating:

"During apartheid years, black people were not allowed to move freely in town by the white minority rule, so they became the immediate source of daily necessities for many families and communities."

Brand South Africa states that 'spaza' is an isiZulu word meaning 'hidden' as the shops arose during an era when black people were forbidden to run businesses. Image: Vladan Radulovic (RSA)

Internet users throw out flavour suggestions

The review of the chips reached thousands of social media users, with several taking to the post's comment section to recommend other chips or flavours Usbari had to try. Some also shared a laugh after hearing the American man pronounce 'Paaper.'

@hide_and_seek267406432 asked the man:

"Why did you buy one flavour of Snappers and say it was not good? Try the original one."

@dani244168 reminisced about the good old days and shared with the public:

"Bro was eating my entire childhood. I'm going to the tuck shop tomorrow and buying all of them."

@originalkeeks suggested to Usbari in the comment section:

"Try Paaper Bites' secret flavour, Stylos' sweet BBQ and Cornachos' BBQ."

@hendrodeklerk explained to the American:

"Paaper Bites is basically samoosa dough that is deep-fried with seasoning on it. It is very nice."

A humoured @shxunxxiv laughed and wrote to the online community:

"Did you notice how he didn't show when he opened the Stylos? Those things are tough to open. I was waiting to see him do it."

Speaking about Paaper Bites, @.qu0te_s informed the man:

"The Mexican chilli flavour is the worst. The secret and pizza flavours are the best."

@sadiethebaker said to people on the app:

"Flyers were a tuck shop staple at school! I would buy a big bag and share it."

