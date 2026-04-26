Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus gave South Africans a rare glimpse into his personal life over the long weekend

The video showed the rugby legend completely at ease, spending the evening having fun with the people around him

South Africans loved seeing this side of him, with many joking that what looked like a relaxed get-together was actually the next World Cup strategy being planned

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Rassie Erasmus. Images: @rasrugby

Source: Instagram

South Africa's most celebrated rugby coach let his hair down over the long weekend. Rassie Erasmus shared the video on Instagram on 25 April 2026, giving fans a look at how he chooses to switch off when there are no games to prepare for. He was joined by two friends and former colleagues, and from the looks of things, they had a very good time.

The video showed the group sitting around a table with drinks, cans of Coke and glasses scattered around them. As the evening went on, the energy picked up. Music played from a speaker in the background, and by the end of the clip, all three men were on their feet dancing in the living area, completely unbothered by anything rugby-related.

Who is Rassie Erasmus?

Rassie Erasmus is the head coach of the Springboks and one of the most successful rugby coaches in the world. Born in Despatch in the Eastern Cape, he played 36 tests for South Africa between 1997 and 2001 before transitioning into coaching.

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Watch the Instagram clip here.

SA loves Rassie Erasmus unwinding

Mzansi had the best time in the comments section on Rassie's Instagram page:

@mitchell_beukes wrote:

"I have seen enough. We are going back to back to back, aren't we? 🔥"

@baloyi14 said:

"There is a reason why he is successful. He truly connects with all South Africans. Finding strength in unity, not only through speeches but through his actions. 🙏🏾"

@amandahoosenbunk wrote:

"Oom Rassie! I have many uncles, but you are my favourite! ❤️❤️❤️🇿🇦"

@ilizwi_lebhubesi said:

"Dancing like a normal Malume while World Rugby is trying to stop him. 😭🙏❤️ That is our Rassie."

@ty__saunders wrote:

"This is how we plot the next World Cup win. ❤️🇿🇦"

@tee_bopi added:

"These are strategy sessions. Do not be fooled. 😍💚💛🇿🇦"

@siyanda_ngxangane wrote:

"You cannot doubt the success these men have had. These guys are more than colleagues. They have built trust and brotherhood."

@digydigzz said:

"Local uncles having a vibe. Also, World Cup winners. 🏆"

@nev_motsepe wrote:

"We love you guys. We cannot wait for the World Cup in Australia 2027. 🇿🇦❤️😍"

@songodidiza added:

"Dancing their way to the trophy. This country is such a vibe. 🇿🇦🔥🙌🏾"

@fayaadrakiep_xo wrote:

"Whatever happened, I am so happy they are happy. 😂🔥❤️"

Rassie Erasmus and friends hanging out. Images: @rasrugby

Source: Instagram

More Springbok and SA rugby stories

Briefly News recently reported on a Durban North toddler who went viral after outrunning an entire opposition team at a rugby tots match.

recently reported on a Durban North toddler who went viral after outrunning an entire opposition team at a rugby tots match. The Springboks are set to face the Barbarians in a blockbuster 2026 season opener in Gqeberha.

Eben Etzebeth suffered another injury setback ahead of a critical stretch of the season, and the news left Rassie Erasmus with some very tough selection decisions to make.

Source: Briefly News