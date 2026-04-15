Eben Etzebeth’s return has been short-lived, with another setback disrupting his momentum at a crucial stage of the season.

The Springboks are beginning to feel the strain in their engine room as injuries continue to pile up.

Rassie Erasmus now has limited options to manage ahead of important international commitments.

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Springboks lock Eben Etzebeth’s season just got worse on his return from suspension, and he could be out of action for a lengthy period of time.

Eben Etzbeth is shown the red card by Referee Luc Ramos during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

The most capped South African rugby international had been banned after an eye-gouging incident against Wales player Alex Mann in an October 2025 Autumn Nations Series game. He served a 12-week suspension and only returned to action two weeks ago, but now his season has suffered a major setback after he picked up a hip injury ahead of the United Rugby Championship tour.

Eben Etzebeth injury blow for Springboks

He is set to be ruled out of action for two months, which gives Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus a fresh headache in the lock position.

Etzebeth was absent from the Sharks team announced on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, for the squad set to face the Ospreys and Edinburgh. This injury effectively brings an end to Etzebeth’s season with the Durban-based side, which had deregistered him last season after the ban.

As seen in the post below:

Erasmus will be hoping that by 4 July, when South Africa faces England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg, the veteran enforcer will be fit and fully recovered.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus will be concerned about the growing injury list. Image: Andrew Matthews

Source: Getty Images

Sharks injury list grows ahead of URC fixtures

Other Springboks players out for the Sharks due to injury include veteran Bongi Mbonambi and Grant Williams. The good news is that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is set to make a welcome return to the team after recovering from a calf injury.

Reactions from rugby fans below:

@StormersforLife:

"Expensive player to keep on your books. Sharks lost more out of him and gained the minimum. So glad Masotti took him before Dobson could make him an offer."

@RugbyRocks:

"Lock injuries continue, it seems. Hope Rassie is also taking note of Dave Ribbans. He has had a strong season, and his knowledge of the French players could be very valuable."

@weepee1011:

"He’s got a great lock ready to step up to the plate who plays down south in SA. Why look elsewhere?"

@SwartKat:

"Kolisi, like Eben, will hardly feature for his franchise. If either of those two signs for your club, anyone can assure you they will be on the sidelines while everyone else is playing."

@Ron Jambo:

"Eben is about to bring his number of Bok match appearances back above his total number of club appearances. That’s how you become SA’s most capped player. Next, the Stormers will sign him 🙄."

School boy stuns fans with his giant size

Briefly News previously reported that a South African schoolboy rugby star has left fans online in awe after his big body frame and towering height stole the spotlight during a rugby festival.

The 18-year-old caught the eyes of fans worldwide at the Pretoria Boys High 125th Anniversary Easter Rugby Festival.

Source: Briefly News