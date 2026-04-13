A former Springboks star faces a R9 million lawsuit over an alleged assault in his neighbourhood in Bloemfontein

The case drew widespread attention due to the player’s high-profile rugby career in the national team and as a coach

The viral reports about the legal proceedings sparked mixed reactions from South Africans on social media

Former Springboks star Naka Drotske has found himself in a little neighbourhood row in Bloemfontein, which has now blown into a R9 million civil lawsuit against him.

Naka Drotske against Australia in the semi-final of the Rugby World Cup at Twickenham, London, Saturday. Photo: Ross Setford

Source: Getty Images

Drotske, whose full names are Allen Erasmus Drotské, is a former South African professional rugby player, and he played for the Springboks between 1993 and 1999, amassing 26 appearances.

Drotské made his Springboks Test debut on 13 November 1993 against Argentina in Buenos Aires, where South Africa secured a 52–23 victory.

He was part of the squad that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup, featuring in one match during the tournament, and was also included in the 1999 Rugby World Cup squad, where he played in six matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He ventured into coaching in 2007, working with the Cheetahs, who had just signed Faf de Klerk, for eight years.

Drotske sued for R9m after alleged assault

According to reports, the dispute started with WhatsApp messages sent by neighbour Vivian John de la Hunt, which allegedly contained offensive comments about Drotské’s wife and led to a tense confrontation.

Reports have it that another neighbour, Conrad Bornman, now alleges that the former Springboks star and his associate Lionel Palmer attacked him during the incident, and he has initiated legal action against both men, seeking damages.

According to Forever Yena News on Facebook, Bornman is claiming R9 million for the harm he says he endured, citing medical expenses and lost income, but Drotské’s camp strongly disputes that version of events.

Naka's brother, Tinus, maintains that the former Cheetahs' head coach was actually the one who was attacked, alleging that de la Hunt was the aggressor who threw the first punch. With both sides presenting conflicting accounts, the matter is set to be resolved in court, where not only reputations but also a substantial financial claim will be on the line.

Mzansi reacts as ex-Boks gets sued

The news about the lawsuit the rugby world champion is facing has gone viral on social media, with South Africans sharing their view on the matter.

Stephen Butler shared:

"If I could cash in 9 bars every time I've been donered, I'd be retired🤔."

Mbukeli Wasekhaya said:

"Lawyers are gonna eat 😋."

Elmarie Oelofse wrote:

"So, the neighbour can make vulgar remarks, and it is acceptable? Shame on the neighbour. I truly hope the court will look at both sides! Both lawyers must be smiling....😉"

Lynnda Brandhorst added:

"He is just looking for easy money. There is no way he will be able to prove it. Drotzke has the vukgzt what'sup message he sent. Hasn't got a leg to stand on as he provoked Drortzke first."

Botha says Sacha's speed gives him edge

Briefly News previously reported that a Springboks legend has revealed what sets young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu miles ahead of other players in the squad in the number 10 role.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu became head coach Rassie Erasmus' preferred playmaker in the Springboks team in 2025, ahead of two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard and Japan-based Manie Libbok.

Source: Briefly News