Two-time Rugby World Cup champion Faf de Klerk has agreed to a two-year contract with the Cheetahs.

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The 34-year-old scrumhalf, who lifted the global title with the Springboks in 2019 and 2023, is set to join the Bloemfontein outfit from June.

De Klerk arrives after a stint with Japan’s Yokohama Canon Eagles, having previously featured for Sale Sharks in England as well as the Lions and Pumas back home in South Africa.

“We’re thrilled to have Faf join the Cheetahs family,” the club’s management said in a statement released on Sunday.

“His intensity on the pitch, combined with his leadership qualities, is exactly what we’re looking for as we aim to remain competitive at the top level. Faf has the ability to influence the pace of a match, and we’re confident our fans can’t wait to see him don the orange jersey.”

Since making his international debut in 2016, De Klerk has earned 60 Test caps for the Springboks.

The Cheetahs are currently competing in the SA Cup and are also set to take part in the 2026 Currie Cup later this year.

Source: Briefly News