Springboks player Faf de Klerk is close to returning to South Africa after enjoying a good spell abroad for over four years

The South African rugby star has reportedly reached an agreement with a local franchise on a two-year deal, and would join in June

The reports linking the two-time Rugby World Cup winner back to South Africa sparked mixed reactions from Mzansi rugby lovers on social media

Springboks star Faf de Klerk is reportedly closing in on a high-profile return to South Africa from overseas, with the experienced scrum-half set to link up with the Cheetahs after turning down an opportunity to rejoin Sale Sharks.

Springboks star Faf de Klerk in action during the 2025 Castle Lager Incoming Series match between South Africa and Georgia at Mbombela Stadium. Photo: Dirk Kotze

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner is said to be in the final stages of securing what is understood to be a two-year contract with the Free State-based franchise. He would return to South Africa once his current deal ends with Japanese club Yokohama Canon Eagles in June.

De Klerk, a key figure in the Springboks squads that won the last two editionsof the World Cup, built a strong following during his five-year spell at Sale, where he surpassed 100 appearances before making the move to Japan four years ago.

De Klerk set to return to South Africa

According to RugbyPass, De Klerk had also explored a potential switch to USA Perpignan, but negotiations broke down over personal terms, prompting the French side to secure former Ireland international Luke McGrath instead.

The 34-year-old is understood to have prioritised a return to South Africa to be nearer to his wife, Miné, and his children, who are based in Postmasburg, as well as close friends in Bloemfontein.

Faf De Klerk of Yokohama Canon Eagles in action during the NTT Japan Rugby League One match between Yokohama Canon Eagles and Shizuoka BlueRevs. Image: Koki Nagahama

Although Sale were reportedly in a position to offer a more lucrative package, the Cheetahs, now operating on firmer financial footing under local investors, tabled a compelling proposal that aligned with his personal ambitions.

His most recent appearance for the Canon Eagles may already be behind him after he was deregistered due to an ankle injury sustained in a tackle on Valynce Te Whare of the Shizuoka Blue Revs in December, 2025.

Here is what fans are saying on social media about De Klerk's decision to return to South Africa from Japan.

John Oktober said:

"Lol looks like someone's getting a Springbok injection of talent into the Cheetahs 💪"

Fred Saayman wrote:

"Why not the Bulls? They're buying all players above 30 years old."

Viren Eucleace Cook commented:

"He will have to take a 80% pay cut for the Cheetahs to afford him, now way they could even pay him 5 million as he is now on a 13/14 mill contract."

Francois Wiid shared:

"Huh??? Cheetahs, no, you're joking, quality player like Faf."

Siseko Ndodi Zitumane added:

"Lions' move would make sense."

De Klerk Springboks future

De Klerk's injury woes have made him lose his place in the Springboks team, and he was part of the veterans who missed out on the 49-man squad Rassie Erasmus called up for the alignment Camp ongoing in Cape Town, South Africa.

The South African scrumhalf would clock 35 in October, and could miss out of the final selection for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

He could be back to the South Africa national rugby union team squad if he recovers quickly and returns to his best with the Cheetahs.

