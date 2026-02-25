The Springboks’ first 2026 camp features a wide mix of youth and experience, but several high-profile veterans and World Cup winners are missing

Head coach Rassie Erasmus has included 11 uncapped players, giving emerging talent a chance to prove themselves ahead of a busy calendar

Experienced names such as Willie le Roux, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, and Trevor Nyakane are absent, hinting at a strategic shift

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus named a large squad for the first camp of 2026 on Wednesday, 25 February, as South Africa prepares for one of its busiest rugby calendars.

Rassie Erasmus before the Quilter Nations Series 2025 match between Ireland and South Africa at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

With the Boks set to welcome the Barbarians in June at Nelson Mandela Bay, Erasmus has cast a wide net and included 11 uncapped players in his camp squad. This gives him a diverse pool of options and the chance to see how different players perform at the highest level. The group features a mix of experienced stars, including captain Siya Kolisi and most capped lock Eben Etzebeth, alongside emerging talent such as Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu.

However, the squad has several notable omissions. Some key veterans and Rugby World Cup legends are missing, and their absence raises questions about the future of these players in the Springbok setup.

Notable omissions and veteran absences

Willie le Roux: The long-serving full-back and World Cup winner is not in the squad. He joined the 100 Test club in 2025 against Italy, but it appears his best days may be behind him.

Bongi Mbonambi: Another Rugby World Cup winner and one of South Africa’s most experienced hookers, Mbonambi is not included in the alignment camp selection.

Vincent Koch: The seasoned tighthead prop and World Cup-winning front-row player is also absent from the 49-man squad despite his significant role in the scrum over the years.

Trevor Nyakane: Veteran prop with extensive Test experience, Nyakane is likewise not selected for this camp.

Damian Willemse reacts after missing a drop goal attempt during the Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and South Africa. Image: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Faf de Klerk is also visibly missing

Other experienced names are also missing. These are not retirements, but their absence is noteworthy given their previous involvement:

Faf de Klerk: The former scrum-half and veteran leader is not in the published camp list. He had an underwhelming 2025 campaign and was often replaced by young Grant Williams in the scrum-half position. De Klerk is currently considering a return to South Africa to play for the Cheetahs and could be another veteran close to retiring.

Players such as Manie Libbok and other overseas-based experienced campaigners do not appear in the main local group but are expected to join virtually through the overseas-based alignment camp later.

Naas Botha says Sacha's speed gives him an edge

Briefly News previously reported that a Springboks legend has revealed what sets young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu miles ahead of other players in the squad in the number 10 role.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu became head coach Rassie Erasmus' preferred playmaker in the Springboks team in 2025, ahead of two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard and Japan-based Manie Libbok.

Source: Briefly News