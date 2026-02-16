Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has emerged as the Springboks’ preferred fly-half in 2025, surpassing established stars Handre Pollard and Manie Libbok

The Stormers playmaker broke Percy Montgomery’s record for most points in a Test match and earned multiple player-of-the-year awards

Legendary Springbok Naas Botha explained why Feinberg-Mngomezulu has an edge over his rivals at number 10

A Springboks legend has revealed what sets young star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu miles ahead of other players in the squad in the number 10 role.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of South Africa scores his team's ninth try during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match.

Source: Getty Images

Feinberg-Mngomezulu became head coach Rassie Erasmus' preferred playmaker in the Springboks team in 2025, ahead of two-time World Cup winner Handre Pollard and Japan-based Manie Libbok. Naas Botha spoke in depth about what distinguishes him and makes him the best among the current crop.

Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu's outstanding 2025 season

The rising star broke Percy Montgomery's record in a game against Argentina in Durban, setting a new benchmark for most points scored in a single Test match. He had an outstanding 2025 season, earning South Africa’s URC Player of the Season award, and was also voted MyPlayers’ 2025 Players’ Player of the Year by his peers. Such accolades would have attracted interest from top clubs worldwide, but Feinberg-Mngomezulu chose loyalty, opting to remain in Cape Town.

At just 23 years old, the Stormers playmaker’s rise on the field has translated into significant financial success, with his net worth now estimated in the upper six figures, positioning him among the top-earning athletes in his age group. He extended his contract with the Cape Town-based United Rugby Championship club in December. According to Ruck, the new deal is reportedly worth close to £800,000, equivalent to R17.7 million.

Botha highlights speed and versatility

Botha told the DSPN podcast that he did not believe Rassie Erasmus had a favourite at fly-half, but that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu had made himself the number one choice through his current form. He added that what set Feinberg-Mngomezulu apart from the other two options was his extreme speed, explaining that “you give him half a gap and he’s gone.” Botha also noted that all three fly-halves brought their own strengths to the Springboks’ approach.

“Handre is a different kind of player,” he said.

“He’s more the direct guy. If you want to play, I want to say, direct rugby, then Handre is your guy.”

Botha described Manie Libbok as slightly different, noting that it worked well to assess the game after 40–50 minutes. If the match was tight, Sacha could stay on for the full 80 minutes. Botha added that he personally believed players selected should be able to play the entire match, but he described Manie, coming off the bench, as “an extremely good guy.”

He also explained that the Springboks had two types of midfields, a very direct midfield and a more running, ball-playing one, and that Rassie Erasmus played an important role in assessing the opposition to determine which to deploy.

This, Botha said, was why Sacha was the right player, as he could handle both types of midfield. He praised the fly-half’s attacking approach, noting that he did not hang back in the pocket and that he had already scored eight or ten tries over the weekend, which he described as “quite a bit.”

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu of South Africa kicks a conversion during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa at Principality Stadium.

Source: Getty Images

