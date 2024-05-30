Handrè Pollard's wife: Meet Marise Pollard, his better half

Handrè Pollard is one of South Africa's rugby golden boys with a lengthy, successful career. Marise Pollard, Handrè Pollard’s wife, has been spotlighted throughout her long-term relationship with the sports star. What do we know about Marise Pollard, Handrè Pollard's better half?

Handrè Pollard is married to Marise Pollard (née Malherbe). Thomas Samson and @marisepollard on Instagram (modified by author)

Marise Pollard is best known as Handrè Pollard's wife, but she has been building a name for herself through her ever-growing online fanbase through being a travel, lifestyle, and fitness blogger. Before discussing Marise's life details, here is her profile summary.

Handrè Pollard's wife's bio summary

Full name Marise Pollard (née Marise Malherbe) Date of birth March 3, 1996 Age 28 years old in 2024 Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Eastern Cape, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Harborough, Leicestershire, England Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Handrè Pollard (2017) Ethnicity White Gender Female Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Parents Gideon Malherbe and Tanya Malherbe Profession Social media personality Education Paarl Girls' High School University of Pretoria Native language Social media figure Social media profiles Instagram TikTok

Handrè Pollard's career keeps him busy, but the happy couple still spend quality time together where possible. Marise and Handrè will take frequent holidays together to spend time away from the prying public eye and the stress of Handrè's international rugby career.

Marise Pollard

Through her high-profile relationship with Handrè Pollard, a Springbok flyhalf, Marise Pollard is a public figure. Despite being a known figure, Marise remains out of the limelight, with few details about her personal life. Here is what is widely reported.

Handrè Pollard's wife’s age

Marise was born on March 3, 1996, and will be 28 in 2024. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Marise married Handrè Pollard in 2017. Photo: @marisepollard on Instagram (modified by author)

Marise Pollard's nationality

Marise was raised on a farm near Bloemendal in the Eastern Cape, South Africa. This makes Handrè Pollard's wife’s nationality South African. She now lives in Harborough, Leicestershire, England, where her husband plays for the Leicester Tigers.

What does Marise Pollard do?

Handrè Pollard's wife is also a public figure but not a household name in the same capacity as her famous husband. Marise is a social media personality through her travel, lifestyle, and fitness blogging through her various social media channels.

Does Marise Pollard have a child?

The couple has one child, a son named Hunter Andre Pollard. Handrè Pollard's baby, whom he shares with Marise, was born on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Marise made an Instagram post following the birth of their son, mentioning he weighed 3,6 kg at birth and was 52 cm in height. Of her son's birth, Marise said in the post's caption:

'For you formed my inward paths; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Wonderful are your works; my soul knows very well. Psalm 139: 13 – 14.'

Marise Pollard's wedding

The happily married couple began dating in 2013 and engaged in July 2017. Marise and Handrè wed during a close-knit ceremony on December 9, 2013, at Cavalli Estate in the scenic area of Somerset West, Cape Town.

Marise Pollard's family

Marise's father is Gideon Malherbe, and her mother is Tanya Malherbe. She has two siblings: a brother named Fanie Malherbe and a sister called Louise van der Bank. Otherwise, there is minimal information on them.

Marise Pollard's education

The media personality attended Paarl Girls' High School. Marise then participated at the University of Pretoria to study BED—ECD Foundation Phase Teaching and graduated in April 2018.

The couple shares a love for being active, and Marise is a fitness blogger. Photo: Malcolm Couzens and @marisepollard on Instagram (modified by author)

Handrè Pollard

Handrè Pollard is one of the biggest names in South African rugby. He had a lengthy, successful career for the Springboks after making his senior Springboks Test debut against Scotland in 2014. He has since been involved in two South African Rugby World Cup wins, one in 2019 and another in 2024. What else do we know about the sports star?

Handrè Pollard's age

The South African sports star was born on March 11, 1994, making him 30 years old at the time of writing in 2024. Handrè's zodiac sign is Pisces.

Handrè Pollard's family

Handrè Pollard's parents are Karen and Andre Pollard. Like his son, Handrè's father is a rugby icon who captained the 1978 Paarl Gimnasium first XV. Handrè credits his father with his early introduction to rugby, which grew into his number one passion.

How many points has Handrè Pollard scored?

According to Ultimate Rugby, Handrè Pollard is Springbok Rugby's third-highest test points scorer. The Rugby World Cup website reported that he has had 17 all-time RWC matches and 195 points.

Handrè's rugby career has had some setbacks due to untimely injuries, which have hindered his goals. According to Rugby Pass, he was destined to watch South Africa dominate the 2023 World Cup from the sidelines.

However, when Malcolm Marx sustained a campaign-ending injury, coaches Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber called him to return to camp and get ready to join the rest of the team. Rugby Pass reports that Handrè said:

'Just when I’d written my World Cup chances off, I was back in the mix. The last thing I wanted was for one of my teammates to get injured, and to lose a player of Malcolm’s quality is never good for the team. Nevertheless, I was thrilled to receive that call.

Social media profiles

As of May 28, 2024, Marise Pollard’s Instagram page has 187K followers, and her TikTok page has 20K followers. Handrè Pollard's Instagram page has 426K followers.

Marise Pollard may be best known as Handrè Pollard's wife, but she has become a notable figure through her travel, fitness, and lifestyle blogging. Marise's ever-growing fanbase online shows that she is establishing herself as a successful public figure separate from her famous sports legend husband.

