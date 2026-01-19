Who is Mbekezeli Mbokazi? The Chicago Fire's new South African star

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is a South African soccer player who plays as a defender for Chicago Fire FC and the South African national team, Bafana Bafana. He started at Makhasa FC and Langalibalele Academy, building a reputation for physicality and leadership as the captain of Orlando Pirates' reserves in the Diski Challenge.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi on August 20, 2024 (L), on July 28, 2025 (R). Photo: @mbekezel05 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

In late 2025, Mbekezeli Mbokazi joined the Major League Soccer team, Chicago Fire , marking him as a major prodigy beyond South African football.

, marking him as a major prodigy beyond South African football. The former Orlando Pirates capt ain hails from Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa.

ain hails from Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Mbekezeli Mbokazi's market value is €1.20 million (R24 million).

He is a left-footed central defender.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's profile summary

Full name Mbekezeli Mfanufikile Mbokazi Date of birth September 19, 2005 Age 20 years old (as of January 2026) Place of birth Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current residence Chicago, United States Nationality South African Profession Professional football player Position Defender Team Chicago Fire FC Social media Instagram

Exploring Mbekezeli Mbokazi's age and early life

Mbekezeli Mfanufikile Mbokazi (aged 20 years old as of 2025) was born on September 19, 2005, in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. His grassroots-level coach, Bheki Mdletshe, revealed that Mbekezeli had an interest in football from an early age.

Bheki revealed during an exclusive interview with Hollywoodbets Sports on March 19, 2025. He said,

We would fetch him and other young players from the KwaNibela area to come and join us at training. I think he was 15, if I’m not mistaken and he was one of the boys who always made the effort to come every time and gave everything in training.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi on October 1, 2025. Photo: @mbekezel05 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Mbekezeli Mbokazi's career

Mbokazi began playing football at Makhasa FC and Langalibalele Academy. He later signed with Orlando Pirates in August 2023 for their Diski Challenge reserve team, where he captained in 2024. Mbekezeli joined the Orlando Pirates senior team on March 5, 2025.

At 19, he became the youngest-ever Pirates captain, leading the team in the pre-season and during the start of the 2025/26 season. During his time with the Pirates, the team won the MTN 8 and Carling Knockout Cup.

At the national level, Mbokazi won the 2024 COSAFA U-20 Challenge Cup. He also earned five Bafana Bafana caps since May 2025, playing at the 2026 AFCON.

Chicago Fire FC

Mbekezeli Mbokazi left Orlando Pirates in December 2025 for Chicago Fire FC ahead of the 2026 MLS season. Chicago Fire took to Instagram on December 2, 2025, to welcome Mbekezeli to the club. They captioned,

Welcome to Chicago, TLB! We have acquired defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi from Orlando Pirates of South Africa’s Betway Premiership.

His contract is reported to run through 2029, with a club option for the 2029/30 season. He is set to take a U-22 initiative spot and a position on the international roster.

Stats

Mbekezeli Mbokazi has compiled strong defensive stats across Orlando Pirates, Bafana Bafana, and recent international play. As of January 2026, he has made over 35 senior club appearances, scoring two professional goals and providing two assists.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi on April 19, 2024. Photo: @mbekezel05 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FIFA fine

Mbekezeli Mbokazi was slapped with a fine of 5,000 Swiss francs (R104,000) from FIFA for unsporting behaviour. The fine stemmed from a red card in South Africa's 2026 World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe at Moses Mabhida Stadium in October 2025.

FIFA's disciplinary committee reviewed the dismissal under Article 14.1(b) of their code, confirming misconduct toward an opponent. Mbokazi also faced a one-match ban, which he served during Bafana Bafana's final Group C qualifier against Rwanda in Nelspruit.

About Mbekezeli Mbokazi's agent

Mbokazi's agent is Basia Michaels, a FIFA-accredited football agent who also serves as the Managing Director and Owner of QT Sports. She was involved in his transfer negotiations to the Chicago Fire despite it being shrouded in controversy, where Bafana Bafana's coach, Hugo Broos, reportedly used sexist comments. He said,

But I know what happened. A woman who is his agent and thinks she knows football is doing what many agents are doing and thinking ‘how much can I get.

However, Mbekezeli's agent has been avoidant in addressing the alleged sexist comments when reached out. Michaels said,

I have no comment on anything; I have no comment. God bless us all. That’s my comment – God bless us all.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi in Johannesburg, South Africa, on September 1, 2025 (L), on September 8, 2024 (R). Photo: @mbekezel05 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Exploring Mbekezeli Mbokazi's salary and market value

Mbekezeli Mbokazi's salary reportedly ranges between $300,000 (R5.2 million) and $900,000 (R15.6 million) annually. Additionally, his market value, as of January 2026, is estimated at €1.20 million (R24 million).

About the Orlando Pirates owner

Dr Irvin Khoza chairs and effectively owns Orlando Pirates Football Club in South Africa. Nicknamed "Iron Duke," he became involved with Orlando Pirates in 1980 as secretary and took ownership in 1991. Dr Irvin Khoza also chairs the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) and once served as vice-president of the South African Football Association.

Dr Irvin Khoza during the FIFA Confederations Cup at the Riverside Conference Centre on June 23, 2009, in Vaal, South Africa. Photo by Mike Hewitt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Mbekezeli Mbokazi reportedly owns an Audi RS3, estimated at R1.4 million .

. He made history by captaining Orlando Pirates at just 19 years old.

Wrapping up

Mbekezeli Mbokazi, a defender from South Africa, rose from the rural fields of Hluhluwe to stardom at Orlando Pirates. At 19, he shattered records as the club's youngest captain ever. His latest transfer to the Chicago Fire is a testament to his raw talent and unyielding discipline.

READ MORE: Lyle Foster's salary

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Lyle Foster, a South African football striker. He began his career in the Orlando Pirates' youth academy before making his professional debut.

Foster has since played for major European clubs, including AS Monaco, Cercle Brugge, Vitória SC, KVC Westerlo, and Burnley FC, earning significant pay. He reportedly earns an annual salary of approximately £1,690,000 (R40 million).

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News