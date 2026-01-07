Mbekezeli Mbokazi, 20, rises from humble beginnings to become a top defender for Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana

Coaches and fans praise his leadership and defensive skills, marking him as South Africa's top defender

Signed by MLS side Chicago Fire, he aims to compete with elite players like Messi and Suarez

Born on 19 September 2005 in the small town of Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal, Mbekezeli Mbokazi grew up in a humble household. Those who knew him when he was younger recall his determination to make something of himself, despite limited resources. He often played barefoot on dusty community sports grounds.

From dusty rural pitches to the glory of Orlando Pirates and the pride of Bafana Bafana, Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s journey is pure inspiration. Images: Soccer Zone/ Lorenz Köhler/ Soccerzela/ Facebook

According to FarPost , it was the strict discipline of one of his coaches that kept him on the path toward professionalism.

After progressing through local sides, including Makhasa FC, Mbokazi’s big break came when he was spotted playing for Langalibalele Academy, where scouts quickly noticed his strength, composure, and leadership qualities. In 2023, he joined the Orlando Pirates DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) side, known for producing young stars such as Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota and many others.

Within a year, his exceptional performances earned him promotion to the senior squad. He made his first-team debut for Orlando Pirates in March 2025 in a 1-0 victory against Chippa United. His confident play on the ball and defensive maturity drew instant praise from fans and coaches.

By mid-2025, then-Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro named Mbokazi vice-captain, describing him as “a leader beyond his years.” In June 2025, he received his first call-up to Bafana Bafana.

During a post-match interview , Bafana coach Hugo Broos stated that Mbokazi is a “special player” with the potential to play in Europe’s top leagues.

“He plays like he has 10 years of experience at this level, he has to go to Europe,” Broos said.

Fans, too, shared their opinions on social media

Fans' reactions:

@Mazilitha said:

“Best Defender in South Africa Right Now. The 19 Year Old Mbekezeli TLB Mbokazi ☠️🔥”

@Kar.abelo wrote:

I'm so happy for Mbekezeli Mbokazi. 🥺 he's been working hard, and his performances have been speaking for him. What a defender he is!🧱 I'm so happy that we get to see him in national team colours 🥺❤️ He👏 deserves👏 it👏!

@Themba21 shared:

“Credit to Joseph Duku Duku Makhaya for the work he has done to the boy not forgetting Jose Riveiro for bringing this talent to the Orlando Pirates First Team, and the 19-year-old is now regarded as one of the best defenders in South Africa🔥 Mbekezeli TLB MBOKAZI ⭐️❤️”



@Phumlani said:

“The best defender in SA💎⭐️🫡 Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi 🔥🔥🔥”



With recognition such as making the top 10 for the CAF Young Player of the Year award in 2025 before missing out on the top 3 nominees spot, his next big destination will be the USA after signing for MLS side, Chicago Fire, where he will be competing with top players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and many others.

